Open in App
Yuma, AZ
See more from this location?
KYMA News 11

Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off!

By Samantha Byrd,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrtJo_0kjLP1zi00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 78th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

It has been a Yuma tradition since 1946.

The rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo, with contestants from several states competing.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, and at noon on Sunday, February 12.

Tickets are available online at yumarodeo.com .

Samantha Byrd will be live at the rodeo at 5 and 6 showing you what's going on out there!

The post Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off! appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yuma, AZ
Kids at Hope hosting benefit concert this Saturday
Yuma, AZ5 hours ago
Yuma dancer performs in Super Bowl halftime show
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
AWC scholarship cycle gives chances for students to receive scholarships
Yuma, AZ6 hours ago
Most Popular
Relay for Life Hosts first meeting of year
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Students explore careers at Yuma Proving Ground
Yuma, AZ2 hours ago
Busy Valentine’s Day for Yuma businesses
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Engler Ave
Yuma, AZ6 hours ago
Three fatal crashes so far in 2023
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Fort Yuma Rotary Club hosts Mardi Gras on Friday
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Arizona State Veterans Home plans new renovations
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Jewelry scam alerts Yuma PD
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
YCSO arrests Yuma man for overnight Chevron robbery
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Fire destroys Foothills home and RV
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Camp Inferno puts teen girls in role of firefighter
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Sections of Gateway Park closed for bridge construction
Yuma, AZ5 hours ago
El Centro celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend
El Centro, CA1 day ago
Yuma City Hall to close on Presidents’ Day
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
AWC, YRMC enter into affiliation agreement to build future of regional healthcare
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Elderly hunger risk in Yuma remains high
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Holtville hosts Carrot Festival and Parade
Holtville, CA6 days ago
Lane restrictions on I-8 in Wellton on Thursday
Wellton, AZ2 days ago
Family loses home in fire
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
SILVER ALERT issued for missing Yuma Woman
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
More than 90 pounds of fentanyl seized from migrant
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
YCSO arrests California woman for fraud and theft
Seeley, CA1 day ago
NAU expands nursing program with grant
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Two students in the YUHSD named finalists for 2023 Flinn Scholarship
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
YPD responds to late night crash, resulting in one death
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Human remains found in a vacant building
El Centro, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy