Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Hot-shooting D.C. Everest boys basketball earns win over Wausau West

By Shereen Siewert,

6 days ago
The 2022-23 D.C. Everest High School boys basketball team. (Submitted photo)

Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest shot a sizzling 63 percent from the field and went on to defeat Wausau West 76-55 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Thursday night at D.C. Everest High School.

Marcus Hall and Casey Stuedemann each scored 18 points, and Conner McFarlane added 17 for the Evergreens, who improve to 14-6 overall and 7-3 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Everest shot 30-for-48 from the field overall and made eight 3-pointers, three from McFarlane and two each by Cade Felch and Stuedemann.

Wausau West falls to 7-13 overall and 3-7 in the Valley. West stats were not reported.

West’s next game is Tuesday at home against Wausau East, while D.C. Everest is off until Friday, Feb. 17, when it plays at Merrill.

