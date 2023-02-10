Woman Paints Tiled Entryway Floors Despite Everyone Telling Her She’d Regret It

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Replacing floors is not a simple task, it may seem like you take a sledge hammer to that tile floor, remove all the chunks, and lay down your flooring but it is so much more- and this is coming from me a naive DIYer who thought I would quickly swap out the tile flooring in my bathroom the morning before I left for vacation… lets just say I barely made my flight due to the can of worms I didn’t know I was opening.

Home DIY and TikTok page @therangeuk posted a video of a woman who just didn’t have time for a total tile floor replacement, so she used the best next thing despite everyone begging her not to. Paint, in two shades, creating a stunning masterpiece that wowed over the naysayers upon completion.

Her previously brown and tan tiled floors that came straight out of the early 2000’s- what an era- got the little face lift they needed. She first painted the entire surface an off white cream color. After letting the first coat of paint dry she used masking tape to create large diamond shapes on the floors. Inside the diamonds she painted them a dark tan color that contrasted beautifully with the cream.

Going against the grain and painting her tiled floors paid off and caused all the naysayers to question their design decisions in their own homes. Trusting gut instincts for the win!

