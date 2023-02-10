Open in App
Woman Uses Shower Curtain Rings to Hang Up Pants and It’s Jean-ius

By Shawna Davis,

6 days ago

Jeans are a classic wardrobe staple, but as much as they’re loved amongst the masses, they can be a pain to hang in the closet. Sure, you can always neatly fold your jeans to fit them into your drawers or shelves, but if you prefer to hang your jeans , to might be beneficial to try this simple, yet, extremely effective hack from TikTok user @alyssasheil .

Clearly, this hack works! All she did to neatly organize and hang her jeans in her closet is purchase these Remzly shower curtain hooks from Amazon for less than $9 for 30 hooks. She hang every pair of jeans in her closet and it made such a difference in the appearance of her closet.

This hack is so necessary and so many of her followers and viewers agree! "Girl i did this too and it was the best decision i ever made,” @abigaillhead wrote. “That looks amazing,” @l3fay commented.

I’ve been saying this for awhile, but I really need to try this life changing hack! I love how neat and organized her closet is after making the simple swap.

