Watch: Jay Park hangs up in 'Yesterday' music video teaser

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jay Park is teasing his new music video.

Jay Park released a preview of his music video for "Yesterday," the title track of his forthcoming single album. Screenshot via Jay Park/YouTube

Park, an American singer and rapper based in South Korea, shared a preview of his video for the song "Yesterday" on Friday.

The "Yesterday" teaser shows Park hang up a call and put his phone down. He then misses a call from a person whose name is listed as a blue heart emoji in his phonebook.

"Yesterday" is the title track from Park's forthcoming single album of the same name. The singer will release the album and the full "Yesterday" music video Feb. 13.

Yesterday will also feature the song "Love is Ugly" featuring Mamamoo's Hwasa. Park shared a teaser and a track list for the album earlier this week.

Park released his most recent album, The Road Less Traveled , in 2019.

The singer came to fame with the South Korean boy band 2PM. He left the group in 2009 and has since pursued a solo career.

