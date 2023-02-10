US Attorney Investigating School District, Superintendent In Mount Vernon

The Mount Vernon School District is under investigation by the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A school district in Westchester County has confirmed that it is under investigation by federal officials.

The Mount Vernon School District as well as Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy are currently under investigation by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, the school district announced on Friday, Feb. 10.

The investigation is centering on records associated with grants previously given to the district by the federal government, school officials said.

The district said it would cooperate with the probe.

"The Board of Education is supportive of this civil investigation and will fully cooperate with the US Attorney’s Office," officials said.

The investigation into the schools comes after officials hired an outside consultant to review the district's use of grant funds and their grant procurement process in early November 2022, when residents brought up corruption claims.

The findings from the consultant's investigation have not yet been released.

"We look forward to the results, which will be shared with our community and all outside agencies as appropriate," school officials said on Friday, Feb. 10.

