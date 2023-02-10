Open in App
Fairfax County, VA
Daily Voice

Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla,

6 days ago

Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.

An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.

One victim was found at the scene and was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. No details about the victim were released.

Two men wearing black hoodies were reportedly seen leaving the scene following the shooting. No additional information about the suspects has been released by police amid the ongoing investigation.

Residents have been advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

