CBS Philly

Getting a look at how footballs are made ahead of Super Bowl LVII

By Marcella Baietto,

6 days ago

PHOENIX (CBS) -- There are plenty of fun activities at the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Ahead of the big game between the Eagles and Chiefs, fans can take part in a quarterback scramble drill, see a locker room, buy some gear, and even learn how footballs are made.

At the exhibit from Wilson, you can see all the tools used in making a football.

Wilson has made the official ball used in every Super Bowl.

Usually, each team in the Super Bowl gets 108 footballs from Wilson. Half will be used for practice and the other half for the game.

We also ran into a husband-and-wife duo from Bucks County who made the last-minute trip to the valley to root on the Eagles

"We thought Eagles fans would be here, it'd be fun, maybe we'll spell Eagles once or twice, and just see the fans and experience the activities," said John Marron.

They don't have tickets and are leaving Saturday. But they wanted to be part of the experience.

Getting custom Eagles socks at the Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix 02:18

We also made sure to get some custom Eagles socks made for our anchor Jim Donovan.

