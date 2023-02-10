Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Road closures, pole greasing, detours

By Andreas Copes,

6 days ago

Digital Brief: Feb. 10, 2023 (AM) 02:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As we are heading into the Super Bowl weekend the city is taking some precautions leading up to possible festivities. The mayor's office announced several road closures and parking restrictions.

The city says people can expect to see "Temporary No Parking Signs" along the South Broad Street corridor and around City Hall. They add the restrictions will go into effect on Sunday at noon.

Also, if you have parked your car in the restricted area, police say it will be "relocated."

Then, at the end of the game on Sunday, the area around City Hall and surrounding Center City streets between 11th and 20th Streets and Spring Garden and Locust Streets may experience road closures.

Additionally, the 676 ramp at Broad Street, east and west, will be temporarily closed.

Because of the road restrictions, SEPTA may be on a detour after the game, officials say. You are advised to check the SEPTA website for their latest info.

Police also announced that will be greasing the poles again. Additionally, police say they will put up barricades to "control the flow of crowds."

"As the City of Philadelphia prepares to cheer on our Eagles, the Philadelphia Police Department, along with other city, local, state, and federal agencies will be on hand to ensure that fans are able to celebrate safely," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

