Open in App
Milford, CT
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police

By Morgan Gonzales,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xUab_0kjLNoBK00

Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say.

In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woodmont Road in Milford Thursday, Feb. 9 around 2:15 a.m.

The passenger was "distraught," and told officers that Kitchner had assaulted them after an argument, according to the Milford Police Department, who noted that the car's center console was also damaged.

The alleged victim of Kitchner's assault had minor injuries.

Kitchner was charged with the following:

  • Third-degree assault
  • Driving under the influence
  • Disorderly conduct

Kitchner's bond was set at $25,500. His court date was Thursday, Feb. 9.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Haven, CT
Police investigate shooting on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Busy Roadway in New Haven Reopens Following Shooting
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Rake-Wielding Man Assaults Victim In Milford, Police Say
Milford, CT3 days ago
Most Popular
Man Pours Gas On Woman, Trailer In Middletown, Police Say
Middletown, CT3 hours ago
Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown
Middletown, CT23 hours ago
Man threatens to set woman on fire, burns down trailer: Middletown police
Middletown, CT23 hours ago
Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Hit-Run I-91 Crash In Enfield
Enfield, CT4 hours ago
REEL STORY: Ex-Con Nabbed With Gun Fished From Lake: Rochelle Park PD
Rochelle Park, NJ21 hours ago
Woman Whose Alleged Shooting Threat Locked Down Bergen Fire & Oak ID'd As Westchester Resident
Montvale, NJ2 hours ago
Woman struck by driver on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
Wethersfield, CT17 hours ago
Injuries reported in Windham car crash on Boston Post Road
Windham, CT1 day ago
Bridgeport Armed Robber Nabbed Again For Multiple Robberies, Police Say
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Stratford News: Someone Accidently Shot
Stratford, CT1 day ago
2 LifeStar Helicopters Called to Crash in Windham
Windham, CT1 day ago
Hit-Run Crash: Spring Valley Man Charged After Woman Struck, Killed In Hillcrest
Ramapo, NY2 hours ago
Drunk Driver Causes Fatal Crash In East Hartford, Claims Someone Else Drove, Police Say
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
Portsmouth and Middletown Police, Fire, EMS respond to multi-vehicle fiery crash that sent several to the hospital
Portsmouth, RI1 day ago
Bridgeport police seek armed suspect in Subway restaurant robbery
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Old Saybrook Police Officer fired after using police system to illegally find woman’s name, follow her on Instagram
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Wilton man among four killed in Long Island head-on crash, police said.
Wilton, CT1 day ago
Man convicted of killing 93-year-old Connecticut woman
Stamford, CT2 days ago
Rosendale Man Busted For Beating Woman, Taking Police On Pursuit, Cops Say
Rosendale, NY2 hours ago
Homeless Duo Robs Man At Knifepoint Outside Long Island Business, Police Say
Riverhead, NY2 days ago
Erratic, Wrong-Way Driver Hits 2 Cars In Head-On Long Island Crash, Police Say
Southampton, NY2 days ago
Two dead after accident in Waterford
Waterford, CT2 days ago
Greenport Man ID'd As One Of Victims In Quadruple-Fatal Southold Head-On Crash
Southold, NY1 day ago
48-Year-Old Yonkers Police Detective Dies Suddenly
Yonkers, NY3 hours ago
Port Jefferson family was told their son was in jail in phone scam; nearly lost $15,000
Port Jefferson, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy