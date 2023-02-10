Police Seek Public Help in Locating At-Risk, Missing Man, Jeffrey Smith, 58

A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

The San Diego Police Department is seeking public help Friday in locating an at-risk missing man.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Smith was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near 900 Dimarino St., according to the SDPD.

Smith is Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 235 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red shirt and black sweatpants, according to police.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 and reference case No. 23-500194.

– City News Service