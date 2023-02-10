Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

Police Seek Public Help in Locating At-Risk, Missing Man, Jeffrey Smith, 58

By Debbie L. Sklar,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zevW_0kjLNkeQ00
A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

The San Diego Police Department is seeking public help Friday in locating an at-risk missing man.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Smith was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near 900 Dimarino St., according to the SDPD.

Smith is Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 235 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red shirt and black sweatpants, according to police.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 and reference case No. 23-500194.

– City News Service

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA
Police Trying to Locate Gaslamp Hit-and-Run Driver
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
Drive-By Shooter Leaves 47-Year-Old Man Seriously Wounded in La Jolla
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
San Diego Police Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Public Intoxication in Temecula
Temecula, CA22 hours ago
Most Popular
76-Year-Old Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Shooting at Fallbrook Nursery
Fallbrook, CA1 day ago
Man killed in Fallbrook nursery shooting identified
Fallbrook, CA2 days ago
Arrests made in suspected ambush, attempted murder
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
San Diego County Sheriff: Victim, rifle used in Fallbrook shooting identified
Fallbrook, CA2 days ago
Woman found under I-15 onramp in apparent homicide: CHP
Escondido, CA1 day ago
Three Men Jailed in Suspected Mistaken Identity Gang Shooting in Chollas View
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Homicide Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead Near I-15 Off-Ramp
Escondido, CA1 day ago
At-risk 94-year-old woman missing from Emerald Hills
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Man shot multiple times in La Jolla neighborhood
San Diego, CA11 hours ago
Pedestrian Walking on Pacific Highway Struck and Killed in Morena
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Woman Seriously Injured in North Park
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Woman suffers serious injuries in North Park hit-and-run crash
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Janitor Pleads Guilty to Placing Camera in Imperial Beach Elementary School Bathroom
Imperial Beach, CA1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Murray-area crash ID'd
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Fire Department Frees Man from Storm Drain
San Diego, CA7 hours ago
City Heights Gambling Den Operator Sentenced to Six Years in Prison
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Woman gets 12 years for boyfriend's stabbing death in Spring Valley
Spring Valley, CA1 day ago
Manuel Lopez, 44, Sentenced to 31 Years to Life for Killing Allen Stokes 72, of Rolando with Mallet
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Mission Trails
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Suspicious Fire Destroys Home Frequented by Squatters
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Trolley Riders May Have Been Exposed to Tuberculosis on Orange and Blue Lines
El Cajon, CA3 hours ago
Woman Running Light Taken into Custody After Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lake Murray
San Diego, CA3 days ago
How To Help San Diego Street Vendor Harassed By 4 Women, Calling Vendors ‘Illegals’
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego Resident Suffers Serious Injuries from Motorcycle Crash
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Family mourns Escondido father of 4 killed in tree trimming accident
Escondido, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy