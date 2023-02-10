Open in App
Wallace, NC
WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

By Jason O. Boyd,

6 days ago

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday.

Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape and when an officer grabbed him, he bit the officer on the hand.

The wound required stitches and took the officer out of his work routine. The Wallace Fire Department also assisted in this case. No further information was provided.

The second arrest happened around 2:45 a.m. Officers received a call about a person suffering from a mental health issue who had wandered off. Frederick Rutt said he and a woman were traveling from Havelock and stopped at the Bojangles in Wallace to sleep in their vehicle. Rutt said he was awakened by the woman exiting the vehicle and heading into the woods.

The Wallace Police Department was joined in a search effort by Wallace Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Pender Fire and EMS. About an hour into the search, the woman was found safe. She told officers she walked off due to an argument with Rutt.

Officials said the female also exhibited obvious signs of mental distress. She was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Following a search of his vehicle, Rutt was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

