Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests between January 18 and January 30.

Tiffanie Ann Newcomb, 37, of Kirkman, was arrested following a traffic stop in Kirkman on January 18. Newcomb was transported to the Shelby County Jail and Charged with Driving while Barred, Eluding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference with Official Acts, Open Container, two counts of Failure to Obey Stop Sign or Signal, and Failure to Use Seat Belt.

Richard Dean Pierce III, 35, of Red Oak, was arrested January 20th on an active Shelby County Warrant. Pierce was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Theft 2nd.

Phalen Lloyd Green, 64, of Omaha, Nebraska was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 191 on January 21st. Green was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contraband in a Correctional Facility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Control, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

Zachary Thomas Scheffler, 37, of Harlan, was arrested January 21st on several active Shelby County Warrants for Violation of Probation and Failure to Appear.

Kaylee Renae Roach, 25, of Lewis, was arrested on January 27th on a Shelby County Warrant for Violation of Probation.

Justin John Seigner, 42, of Wall Lake, was arrested January 27th on a Shelby County Warrant for Failure to Serve Time.

Lester Eugene Rhodes Jr, 48, of Woodbine, was arrested following a traffic stop on Linden Road on January 30th. Rhodes was transported to the Shelby County Jail and Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Keeping Vehicle or Premises for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving while License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked.

Sara Ann Wilson, 38, of Woodbine, was arrested following a traffic stop on Linden Road on January 30th. Wilson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.