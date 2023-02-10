Open in App
Shelby County, IA
See more from this location?
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VG3Ot_0kjLLxx300

(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests between January 18 and January 30.

Tiffanie Ann Newcomb, 37, of Kirkman, was arrested following a traffic stop in Kirkman on January 18. Newcomb was transported to the Shelby County Jail and Charged with Driving while Barred, Eluding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference with Official Acts, Open Container, two counts of Failure to Obey Stop Sign or Signal, and Failure to Use Seat Belt.

Richard Dean Pierce III, 35, of Red Oak, was arrested January 20th on an active Shelby County Warrant. Pierce was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Theft 2nd.

Phalen Lloyd Green, 64, of Omaha, Nebraska was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 191 on January 21st. Green was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contraband in a Correctional Facility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Control, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

Zachary Thomas Scheffler, 37, of Harlan, was arrested January 21st on several active Shelby County Warrants for Violation of Probation and Failure to Appear.

Kaylee Renae Roach, 25, of Lewis, was arrested on January 27th on a Shelby County Warrant for Violation of Probation.

Justin John Seigner, 42, of Wall Lake, was arrested January 27th on a Shelby County Warrant for Failure to Serve Time.

Lester Eugene Rhodes Jr, 48, of Woodbine, was arrested following a traffic stop on Linden Road on January 30th. Rhodes was transported to the Shelby County Jail and Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Keeping Vehicle or Premises for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving while License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked.

Sara Ann Wilson, 38, of Woodbine, was arrested following a traffic stop on Linden Road on January 30th. Wilson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nebraska State
Snow Expected In Omaha/Council Bluffs Region
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Most Popular
Union County Woman arrested in Montgomery County for Fighting with Deputies
Creston, IA9 hours ago
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Report
Elliott, IA1 day ago
Two Council Bluffs men sentenced for Firearm Offenses
Council Bluffs, IA4 hours ago
Lanesboro Woman Charged With Possession With Intent To Deliver In Carroll County District Court
Lanesboro, IA1 day ago
Adair County Arrest Report
Creston, IA3 days ago
Montgomery County Man arrested Following Pursuit
Red Oak, IA3 days ago
Red Oak Man Jailed on Felony Charges
Red Oak, IA3 days ago
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
Red Oak, IA3 days ago
Wanted Dayton man runs out of gas during high-speed pursuit, arrested for OWI
Jefferson, IA3 days ago
Omaha Man Arrested on Warrant in Montgomery County
Omaha, NE5 days ago
Council Bluffs Police looking for missing 60-year-old woman
Council Bluffs, IA1 day ago
SWITA Adjusts Taxi Services Due to Weather Issues
Harlan, IA8 hours ago
One person critically injured in Omaha crash early Monday
Omaha, NE3 days ago
Golden Hills RC&D provides update and funding request to Board of Supervisors
Oakland, IA12 hours ago
Missing Council Bluffs Man Found Dead in Lake Manawa
Council Bluffs, IA6 days ago
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Council Bluffs, IA9 days ago
Absent Ballot Request Forms Now Available for Corning School Bond Election
Corning, IA1 day ago
UPDATE: Council Bluffs police find 33-year-old man dead
Council Bluffs, IA6 days ago
Meet Atlantic’s new Parks and Recreation Director
Atlantic, IA23 hours ago
Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon Weighs in on Winter Storm Warning
Adair, IA1 day ago
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
Omaha, NE9 days ago
Audubon City Council approves appropriation to Audubon Rec Center
Audubon, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy