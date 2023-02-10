Open in App
Spiro, OK
See more from this location?
KFOR

OSBI investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJFaH_0kjLKwor00

SPIRO, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving police officers.

On Feb. 8, officers with the Spiro Police Department were called to the 200 block of Broadway after a man was reportedly brandishing a handgun.

When the Spiro police chief arrived, he met 30-year-old Damon Dante Henderson.

Police: Couple arrested after Oklahoma child missing, horrific abuse

Authorities say Henderson ran from the chief, who followed him. At one point, agents say Henderson stopped and fired a gun at the chief, which hit the tailgate of his patrol vehicle.

Police lost track of Henderson, but found him again on Feb. 9 near S. Ash St.

Officials say Henderson stopped and fired his weapon at an officer, who was driving a patrol car. The bullet hit the driver’s door of the unit.

The most romantic restaurant in Oklahoma, according to Yelp

At that point, the officer returned fire and hit Henderson. Henderson was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

At this point, no other information is being released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State
Oklahoma investigators say Spiro officer shot, killed man
Spiro, OK5 days ago
The Crazy Tale of Oklahoma’s Oldest Town
Fort Gibson, OK1 day ago
Most Popular
Suspect arrested after string of commercial burglaries in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
Muskogee man dies in single car accident in Muskogee County
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Police make arrest in incident at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
Fort Smith PD issues statement on recent juvenile arrests, gun thefts
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
Family reacts to death of West Fork, Arkansas man during police altercation
West Fork, AR2 days ago
Suspect arrested in Fort Smith restaurant burglaries
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
Fort Smith reports 43-year-old woman missing, endangered
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
Fort Smith PD searching for missing/runaway teen
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
What we know about the disappearance of Morgan Nick
Alma, AR1 day ago
One dead after motorcycle crash in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR4 days ago
Crews respond to 2 house fires in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR4 days ago
4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight
Van Buren, AR7 days ago
Cherokee Nation to Disperse Limited Supply of Heirloom Seeds Beginning Feb. 24
Tahlequah, OK6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy