OSBI investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

SPIRO, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving police officers.

On Feb. 8, officers with the Spiro Police Department were called to the 200 block of Broadway after a man was reportedly brandishing a handgun.

When the Spiro police chief arrived, he met 30-year-old Damon Dante Henderson.

Authorities say Henderson ran from the chief, who followed him. At one point, agents say Henderson stopped and fired a gun at the chief, which hit the tailgate of his patrol vehicle.

Police lost track of Henderson, but found him again on Feb. 9 near S. Ash St.

Officials say Henderson stopped and fired his weapon at an officer, who was driving a patrol car. The bullet hit the driver’s door of the unit.

At that point, the officer returned fire and hit Henderson. Henderson was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

At this point, no other information is being released.

