OSBI investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

SPIRO, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving police officers.
On Feb. 8, officers with the Spiro Police Department were called to the 200 block of Broadway after a man was reportedly brandishing a handgun.
When the Spiro police chief arrived, he met 30-year-old Damon Dante Henderson. Police: Couple arrested after Oklahoma child missing, horrific abuse
Authorities say Henderson ran from the chief, who followed him. At one point, agents say Henderson stopped and fired a gun at the chief, which hit the tailgate of his patrol vehicle.
Police lost track of Henderson, but found him again on Feb. 9 near S. Ash St.
Officials say Henderson stopped and fired his weapon at an officer, who was driving a patrol car. The bullet hit the driver’s door of the unit. The most romantic restaurant in Oklahoma, according to Yelp
At that point, the officer returned fire and hit Henderson. Henderson was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
At this point, no other information is being released. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0