Brooklyn, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the new additions to the Brooklyn Nets

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNpde_0kjLKkTN00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets made monumental moves in the past few days that change the trajectory of the franchise in the short-term. Not only has Brooklyn traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, but they also traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

What seemed like a potential dynasty when the team acquired Irving and Durant in the summer of 2019 and when they traded for James Harden in January of 2021 turned into an experiment that seems like wasted time. Harden ended up wanting out and Irving and Durant followed suit for different reasons, but all of them relating to the organization.

It looks like the Nets not only did not do everything it could to keep the players happy while holding them accountable but also end up in the same spot that they were in before beginning the acquisition of superstars. With that being said, the team did add four new players in the roster and here they are:

Spencer Dinwiddie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXspL_0kjLKkTN00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dinwiddie came over in the Irving deal. He’s not exactly new to the Nets as he was here before for five seasons before being traded to the Washington Wizards. Dinwiddie is a hybrid guard in the sense that he’s able to score as well as pass. The 6’5″, 215 LB guard was born in Los Angeles, California and drafted with the 38th pick in the 2014 draft out of the University of Colorado.

Dorian Finney-Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnlXB_0kjLKkTN00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Finney-Smith came to the Nets in the Irving trade. His strengths are shooting the three-ball (career 35.9% from three) and playing defense. The forward from Virginia went undrafted out of the University of Florida, but he has made a name for himself as a Dallas Maverick.

Mikal Bridges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Em2zx_0kjLKkTN00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bridges comes to the Nets as a result of the Kevin Durant trade. As a Phoenix Sun, Bridges averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting 49.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point land. The 6’6″, 209 LB forward was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was the 10th pick in the 2018 draft out of Villanova.

Cameron Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwrvv_0kjLKkTN00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson comes to the Nets by way of the Kevin Durant trade. His strength is is his three-point shooting as he is shooting 39.6% from behind the three-point line. The 6’8″ 210 LB forward was born in Pennsylvania and was drafted 11th overall in the 2019 draft out of the University of North Carolina.

