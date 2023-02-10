Open in App
Merced, CA
Suspect in shooting death involving an air rifle arrested

By Matthew Nobert,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnnDp_0kjLKXwo00

(KTXL) — The suspect in the killing of a man by a pellet gun in Merced was arrested on Thursday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Angel Saavedra Barraza, 32, of Merced, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. in connection with the death of Aaron Albert Jimenez.

At around 7:42 p.m. on Dec. 11, Jimenez was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at a residence in the 3300 block of Olympia Court and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, according to police.

Jimenez had been shot blocks away from where he was shot by what appeared to be an air rifle, according to police.

