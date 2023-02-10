Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam And De'Aaron Fox Named All-Star Game Replacements

The NBA announces Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, and De'Aaron Fox All-Star Game replacements.

Now that the trade deadline struck, it's time to focus on the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season and what it is set to bring us. The All-Star Break is around the corner, and many fans are ecstatic to see their favorite players take part in the big game, trying to get the win for Team LeBron or Team Antetokounmpo.

These two were named captains a couple of weeks ago , and they will have the chance to select their teams 30 minutes before tip-off next February 19th. Great players were selected for the big game, but things didn't go well for a couple of them, and three big names will be forced to watch the game from home or the sidelines.

Kevin Durant , Stephen Curry, and Zion Williamson won't be able to take part in this big game, opening the door for other players who probably deserved the call, but didn't get it in the end.

2023 All-Star Game Replacements Announced

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the league was expected to announce Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, and De'Aaron Fox as replacements for the upcoming All-Star Game, which somehow was expected by many people around the league.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, Toronto's Pascal Siakam and Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox are expected to be named the three All-Starreserve replacements for Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, sources tell ESPN.

Then, it was official that commissioner Adam Silver had selected these players to go out and compete in Salt Lake City in nine days.

These three have been playing at a great level and showing out for their teams. Although Fox has the best ranking among them, nobody can deny that without Edwards and Siakam, the Timberwolves and Raptors, respectively, would be in a worse position. This is incredible for these players, who are proving doubters wrong and showing that they can compete with the biggest stars in the league.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while Pascal Siakam has recorded 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per outing. Fox is posting 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists with the surprising Kings.

Something great for the Sacramento Kings is that they have their star duo of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox in the All-Star Game, something unthinkable at the start of this season.

