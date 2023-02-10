People Have a Lot of Criticisms for Tesla’s New Semi Truck

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are all kinds of trucks out there. Some are for hauling big loads, others off roading, while some are even known for their speed . Now you can add Tesla to the truck game...

But people are not exactly thrilled with Tesla's latest, check out this video from TikTok user @parkernirenstein to find out why...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

Overall, people were not for Tesla's latest. Turns out that they didn't think much of the truck's 500 mile range, which many people made fun of, such as TikTok user @eljefenoloc who wrote, "Once you drive the 500 miles it's going to take a week to recharge LOL.”

With TikTok user @jayster323 adding, "500 miles before needing a charge...You forgot to say that with a load, it reduces to 200 miles lol and half day to charge lol.” While TikTok user @gaht_mw2022 added, "500 miles and then 500 hours to charge LOL.”

Some wanted to see this truck tested out in the real world before they would be willing to give it a shot, such as TikTok user @ginz780 who wrote, "Test it in the mountains and a full load at -40 temps. Then get back to me.“

While others, like TikTok user @ronlucas7, just weren't going to be convinced, "I DRIVE A TRUCK AND YOU WILL NOT SEE ME IN THIS EVEN IF THEY GAVE IT TO ME.”

With others took issue with Tesla as a whole, and the all the problems their cars have been having, like TikTok user @iselapdz71 who wrote, “I don’t trust Tesla…With everything that’s been happening with their cars.”

Sharing that pessimistic outlook was TikTok user @user9328188626137 who wrote, "Day one of that on the road, there's going to be 100 wrecks.”

Well what do you think about Tesla's latest?

