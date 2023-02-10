Photos / Ceremony: Unveiling set for renovated performing arts center

The new and improved Donavan Wooley Performing Arts Center at Clatskanie Middle/High School will be unveiled Feb. 23.

The dedication follows a renovation of the center.

History

Donavan, or “Dee,” as he is called, came to teach in Clatskanie in 1968. When he first started teaching in this area, he taught classes at Quincy Grade School, Westport Grade School, Clatskanie Grade School and Clatskanie High School.

Dee taught beginning band, band and choir and traveled among the schools each day. As the music program grew, other teachers were hired to cover the grade and middle school. Dee then taught band and choir in the high school along with Stage Band (Jazz Band) at 7 a.m. each morning.

He also had a pep band at all the games and a marching band in the local parades.

The bands won several awards during his years of teaching and his stage band competed at festivals in Oregon, in Vancouver, British Columbia and at the World’s Fair in Spokane, Washington. He retired in 1994.

The last concert before his retirement was a surprise as the music students met with the school board and requested the auditorium be renamed in his honor. It became the Donavan Wooley Performing Arts Center.

During the concert the various hair and clothing styles of Dee were lovingly revisited. Students talked about the impact he had on their lives and their love of music. The choir and the band ended the concert with a joint musical piece and the announcement of the renaming of the auditorium. This event was held in May 1994.

The community proved to be very supportive of the new auditorium when a bond levy was passed for the new high school. Before the auditorium, concerts were held in the grade school gym and all equipment had to be taken down the afternoon of the concert and loaded back up afterwards.

Supporters of the school’s music program said the auditorium was a dream, not only from a performance aspect, but from the fact that the music groups could more easily rehearse in the space and move equipment easily across the hall from the band room.

But as years went on, the sound and lighting systems badly deteriorated and much more advanced systems were available. However, there was no budget for a total upgrade, according to school officials.

Gels (color filters) were replaced but the light systems became much dimmer. The sound system was old and had been installed in unideal locations.

“When I first arrived in Clatskanie eight years ago, I was so impressed by the auditorium, but the lighting system was failing,” CMHS teacher Jaime Erwin said. “I had a student and his father go through as many lights as possible to try and salvage what we could. But the reality was they didn’t make the lights anymore. It was time to start investing in a new system.”

Donation drive

A new sign with a donor wall is in the works as part of the renovations, according to Ewrin.

“The donor wall started about five years ago and we raised about $5,550,” she said. “Then the COVID shutdown happened, and the project went on hold.”

The Clatskanie School District was successful in gaining voter approval of a bond measure for district building improvements, which Erwin said is helping with the performing arts center’s renovation costs.

“Teachers Tim Kamppi and Deney Flatz, along with their Career Technical Education (CTE) classes are creating the music notes with each donor’s name (for the donor wall) plus a new Donavan Wooley Performing Arts Center sign,” Erwin said. “The sign design was created by student Hannah Isaacson, a sophomore. There is a pretty cool artistic surprise too. I am so excited to see the outcome.”

Erwin said the renovated auditorium space is almost completely transformed.

The Clatskanie Middle School Band, The Clatskanie High School Jazz Band and the high school choir will perform during an unveiling concert in the improved space at 7 p.m. February 23. A dedication ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door.

The Clatskanie Arts Commission has announced that the Oregon Symphonic Band will be performing on the stage in April.

The Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center is located inside Clatskanie Middle/High School at 471 SW Bel Air Drive. For more information, call CMHS at 503-728-2146.