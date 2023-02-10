Open in App
Greenville, SC
Find stationery through these local shops and brands

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089dKX_0kjLJ3pi00

Maybe we’ll start hand-writing the newsletter... | Image via Dear Greenville

If a love of letters and stationery didn’t exist, how do you explain movie moments like Tom Hanks’ love of the smell of freshly sharpened pencils in “You’ve Got Mail” or this scene in “The Lakehouse”?

When it comes to Greenville, multiple shops around town exemplify the adoration for letters and stationery
17 to be exact .

Here are 17 favorites submitted by GVLtoday social media followers — and some of our own recommendations .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yin0Y_0kjLJ3pi00

Shop a selection of cards perfect for every person you love. | Photo by GVLtoday

💌 For sending snail mail

Say “Greetings” from Greenville with a greeting card from one of these local designers .

Ink Meets Paper , 724A Lowndes Hill Rd. | This Charleston-born shop designs and prints its greeting cards on antique printing machines — order cards online or find them at Hester General Store .

Karen Schipper , Locations vary | This local illustrator’s greeting card designs and GVL-inspired prints make for a fun pop of color in the mailbox or with a gift — find them online and at Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery .
Bleu August Studio , 6 Cobbler Ln., Simpsonville | Find a set of note cards that showcase what you love to your snail mail recipients — from dogs to dresses — from this Six & Main artist.

Merry Moments Design Co. , Greenville | Whether you want custom Valentine’s Day cards for your child’s class or notepads for listmaking, this designer has options for every occasion.
Doodle Studio + Co. , Greenville | Custom stationery and calligraphy is this designer’s specialty — plus, they create holiday cards, announcements, and invitations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poRbh_0kjLJ3pi00

Truphae | Photo by Say Curgan Photography x Max DiNatale Digital Marketing

✒️ For putting pen to paper

From the perfect ballpoint pen to a colorful stack of thank cards, these shops offer all your stationery and office supply needs , and then some .

Dear Greenville , 80 Orchard Park Dr. | Fill your desk with custom pencils, notepads, tape, and journals at this one-stop-stationery shop — Pro tip : Don’t miss the wall of greeting cards for your next occasion.

Page & Post , 1262 Pendleton St. | Grab a card and a gift from this Village of West Greenville shop for someone, just because.

Truphae , 550 S. Main St., Ste. 200 | Toss your dried up pens and peruse Truphae’s collection of fine fountain pens, ballpoint pens, and inkwells — plus, get a journal to pen your thoughts.
M. Judson Booksellers , 130 S. Main St. | While this downtown staple is known for its books, don’t miss its section of greeting cards, pens, and notepads in the back.

Augusta Twenty Market & Cafe , 26 Augusta St. | Pick up a greeting card and pick out a gift for someone special in the market before taking a coffee break in the cafe.

InsideOut at Home , 2131 Woodruff Rd., #2200 | Among its home decor and fashion accessories you’ll find custom stationery and invitations, notebooks, and planners.

Swoozie’s , 1125 Woodruff Rd., Ste. 1604 | This Shops at Greenridge shop creates personalized stationery in every type of way, from thank you cards to labels to wedding invitations.

If It’s Paper , 405 S. Pleasantburg Dr. | One of four locations in GA and SC, If It’s Paper has your printing and paper needs covered — it’s in the name .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYn3D_0kjLJ3pi00

Printed Water rehearsal dinner invitation | Photo via @printedwater_

🎉 For inviting party-goers

Create the invitation of your dreams for your next event.

Paisley & Paper , 1818 Augusta St., #103 | Work with the Paisley & paper team to create invitations for events like a baby shower, wedding, debutante, and birthday party.

Furr & Friend , 250 Mill St., PW 3225, Taylors | Make an in press ion on your guests and new connections with custom letterpress invitations, business cards, and stationery — all printed on antique presses.
Printed Water , Greenville | Local artist Alicia hand paints the design of your choosing to create unique watercolor wedding invitations, plus custom stationery, holiday cards, and announcements.

Lovelier by Mal , Greenville | Digital artist Mal Newton specializes in paper products, from personalized stationery to invitations for rehearsal dinners and weddings plus birthday and holiday parties.

Not seeing your favorite shop penned on the list? Send it to us
.
