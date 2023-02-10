Find stationery through these local shops and brands

Karen Schipper , Locations vary | This local illustrator’s greeting card designs and GVL-inspired prints make for a fun pop of color in the mailbox or with a gift — find them online and at Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery . Bleu August Studio , 6 Cobbler Ln., Simpsonville | Find a set of note cards that showcase what you love to your snail mail recipients — from dogs to dresses — from this Six & Main artist.
Merry Moments Design Co. , Greenville | Whether you want custom Valentine’s Day cards for your child’s class or notepads for listmaking, this designer has options for every occasion. Doodle Studio + Co. , Greenville | Custom stationery and calligraphy is this designer’s specialty — plus, they create holiday cards, announcements, and invitations.
✒️ For putting pen to paper
From the perfect ballpoint pen to a colorful stack of thank cards, these shops offer all your stationery and office supply needs , and then some .
Dear Greenville , 80 Orchard Park Dr. | Fill your desk with custom pencils, notepads, tape, and journals at this one-stop-stationery shop — Pro tip : Don’t miss the wall of greeting cards for your next occasion.
Page & Post , 1262 Pendleton St. | Grab a card and a gift from this Village of West Greenville shop for someone, just because.
Truphae , 550 S. Main St., Ste. 200 | Toss your dried up pens and peruse Truphae’s collection of fine fountain pens, ballpoint pens, and inkwells — plus, get a journal to pen your thoughts. M. Judson Booksellers , 130 S. Main St. | While this downtown staple is known for its books, don’t miss its section of greeting cards, pens, and notepads in the back.
Augusta Twenty Market & Cafe , 26 Augusta St. | Pick up a greeting card and pick out a gift for someone special in the market before taking a coffee break in the cafe.
InsideOut at Home , 2131 Woodruff Rd., #2200 | Among its home decor and fashion accessories you’ll find custom stationery and invitations, notebooks, and planners.
Swoozie’s , 1125 Woodruff Rd., Ste. 1604 | This Shops at Greenridge shop creates personalized stationery in every type of way, from thank you cards to labels to wedding invitations.
If It’s Paper , 405 S. Pleasantburg Dr. | One of four locations in GA and SC, If It’s Paper has your printing and paper needs covered — it’s in the name .
🎉 For inviting party-goers
Create the invitation of your dreams for your next event.
Paisley & Paper , 1818 Augusta St., #103 | Work with the Paisley & paper team to create invitations for events like a baby shower, wedding, debutante, and birthday party.
Furr & Friend , 250 Mill St., PW 3225, Taylors | Make an in press ion on your guests and new connections with custom letterpress invitations, business cards, and stationery — all printed on antique presses. Printed Water , Greenville | Local artist Alicia hand paints the design of your choosing to create unique watercolor wedding invitations, plus custom stationery, holiday cards, and announcements.
Lovelier by Mal , Greenville | Digital artist Mal Newton specializes in paper products, from personalized stationery to invitations for rehearsal dinners and weddings plus birthday and holiday parties.
