Evansville man arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug and firearm charges
By Seth Austin,
6 days ago
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mount Vernon Police arrested an Evansville man on Friday, after reportedly finding methamphetamine and a handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police say an SUV driven by Gilbert Eaton, 36, was stopped for speeding and other vehicle violations just before 1 a.m.. During the stop, police say a K9 with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.
According to a release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, authorities found a handgun, digital scales with residue, a large bag with suspected methamphetamine and various other pills. Eaton was arrested and transported to the Posey County Jail on the following charges:
Dealing methamphetamine
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
Possession of a firearm by a convicted domestic batterer
Possession of a controlled substance II, III, IV
Possession of paraphernalia
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0