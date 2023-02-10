Open in App
Evansville, IN
Evansville man arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug and firearm charges

By Seth Austin,

6 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mount Vernon Police arrested an Evansville man on Friday, after reportedly finding methamphetamine and a handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police say an SUV driven by Gilbert Eaton, 36, was stopped for speeding and other vehicle violations just before 1 a.m.. During the stop, police say a K9 with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

According to a release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, authorities found a handgun, digital scales with residue, a large bag with suspected methamphetamine and various other pills. Eaton was arrested and transported to the Posey County Jail on the following charges:

  • Dealing methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted domestic batterer
  • Possession of a controlled substance II, III, IV
  • Possession of paraphernalia
