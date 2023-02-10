Open in App
Two new urgent clinics for animals open up in Tampa Bay

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmnx4_0kjLGp4I00

Benny and Jerry love peaceful trips to Picnic Island Beach Dog Park

Photo via @ bennyjerrythebassets

America’s most dog-friendly city , St. Pete, is getting two new urgent clinics for all animals , each bringing a unique approach to pet care.

Beacon Emergency Veterinary Hospital | 2909 4th Street North, St. Pete

Phone Number
: 727-619-4800

The practice opens its doors today, Feb. 13, and will remain open every day, including all the holidays. It’s actually St. Pete’s first 24/7 pet care facility, as first reported by I Love the Burg. This ER’s primary focus is around-the-clock critical care + life-threatening concerns.

If your Fido has to stay overnight, the staff says they’ll take photos and even start a Facetime between you and your furry friend.

UrgentVet St. Pete | 1470 66th Street North, St. Pete

Phone Number : 727-513-5100

UrgentVet offers routine check-ups, vaccines, and minor surgeries. The practice opens this
Thurs., Feb. 16 .

Think: One of those walk-in UrgentCares or CVS MinuteClinics.

We all get nervous when we have to get a check-up. This brand new 2,700-sqft clinic has three exam rooms exclusively for small dogs, two for large dogs, and one for cats, each complete with on-slip flooring, low lighting, calming smells, and “quiet exam lift tables” to keep pets’ panic at bay , according to St. Pete Catalyst.

UrgentVet also has locations in Pasco, Hillsborough, and Westchase — making the one in St. Pete the fourth.

While there are a handful of pet hospitals in the area
— these two newbies are looking to fill the gap between regular veterinarians + emergency care .
