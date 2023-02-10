Two new urgent clinics for animals open up in Tampa Bay

The practice opens its doors today, Feb. 13, and will remain open every day, including all the holidays. It’s actually St. Pete’s first 24/7 pet care facility, as first reported by I Love the Burg. This ER’s primary focus is around-the-clock critical care + life-threatening concerns.
If your Fido has to stay overnight, the staff says they’ll take photos and even start a Facetime between you and your furry friend.
UrgentVet offers routine check-ups, vaccines, and minor surgeries. The practice opens this Thurs., Feb. 16 .
Think: One of those walk-in UrgentCares or CVS MinuteClinics.
We all get nervous when we have to get a check-up. This brand new 2,700-sqft clinic has three exam rooms exclusively for small dogs, two for large dogs, and one for cats, each complete with on-slip flooring, low lighting, calming smells, and “quiet exam lift tables” to keep pets’ panic at bay , according to St. Pete Catalyst.
UrgentVet also has locations in Pasco, Hillsborough, and Westchase — making the one in St. Pete the fourth.
While there are a handful of pet hospitals in the area — these two newbies are looking to fill the gap between regular veterinarians + emergency care .
