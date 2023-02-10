Lindsay Lohan Supports Siblings Ali and Dakota at Fashion Week in Rare Family Snap
By Yasmine Coleman,
6 days ago
The sisters and brother trio linked up at Christian Siriano's NYFW show.
Lindsay Lohan is hitting up a few shows at New York Fashion Week, including one where her brother and sister strutted the runway as models.
On Feb. 9, Christian Siriano presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Gotham Hall in NYC, seeing a slew of celebrities and high-profile attendees for the fashion night out.
Slated as participants in the exhibition were the Mean Girls actress' sister Ali Lohan and brother Cody Lohan , who she linked up with for a few photos at the rare public appearance.
The proud big sister—who attended with mom Dina Lohan —smiled alongside her relatives for captures both before they were dressed for the runway and after changing into their high-fashion attire. Namesake designer of the collection Christian Siriano even joined in for the snap.
To the fabulous function, Lohan donned a silk copper-bronze ombré cape blouse with coordinating wide-leg trousers—designed by Siriano, of course—perfectly complimented by metallic eyeshadow of the same hue and her long, fiery tresses.
Most recently, Lindsay starred in Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas , featuring Glee alum Chord Overstreet and General Hospital 's Jack Wagner , which debuted on the streamer Nov. 10, 2022.
