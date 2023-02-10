Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Athlon Sports

Video: NFL Superstars Believe 1 Quarterback Should Be Paid More Than Aaron Rodgers

By Cameron Flynn,

6 days ago

Aaron Rodgers is currently the highest-paid player and quarterback in the NFL.

His average annual salary of $50.27 million ranks just above Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ($48.52 million), Cardinals signal caller Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Brown quarterback Deshaun Watson ($46 million).

During an episode of Von Miller's VonCast this week, Miller and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suggested another player deserving of that type of money - Lamar Jackson.

"He does more than Aaron Rodgers," Miller said.

The two NFL superstars explained what makes Jackson so valuable.

"He throws, he passes, he does everything man," Miller said. "Aaron Rodgers is getting $50 million a year."

"Oh my god, he does everything," Andrews shared. "You're speaking facts, man. Like you said, everything you said is true. He deserves more, man. He's a fierce competitor, every time he steps on that field, he's the one. He's the guy, there's no one like him."

Andrews then shared some insight on the Ravens and their ongoing contract negotiations with Jackson.

"I know he's going to get paid. I just hope that a deal gets done, because I know the Ravens want to get the deal done. I think that [Jackson] wants to be a Raven, as well."

Jackson is set to be an unrestricted free agent in a few weeks. If the Baltimore franchise wants to get a deal completed, they'll need to do it before the new league year begins on March 15.

