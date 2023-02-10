Open in App
Houston, TX
Athlon Sports

Report: Kliff Kingsbury Speaking With 1 NFL Team About Coaching Job

By Mitchell Forde,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9dxm_0kjLG7kv00

After Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals last month, it seemed unlikely that he would jump right back into coaching. After all, Kingsbury told P eter Schrager that he had bought a one-way plane ticket to Thailand and set his phone to "Do Not Disturb."

Well, it now appears Kingsbury is back in the U.S., and he could be back on the NFL sidelines as soon as next season.

According to Jordan Schultz, Kingsbury is in Houston today to meet with new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans about the team's vacant offensive coordinator position.

"Sources: Kliff Kingsbury is in Houston today meeting with the #Texans for their open OC position," Schultz tweeted. "Kingsbury has a good relationship with DeMeco Ryans, as well as Nick Caserio, whom he knows dating back to their time together with the #Patriots."

Kingsbury played five seasons as a backup quarterback in the NFL. He then spent the first decade of his coaching career in the college ranks before being hired as the head coach of the Cardinals in 2019. Kingsbury went 28-37-1 during four seasons with the franchise, including a 4-13 campaign in 2022.

Given his head coaching experience, Kingsbury would seem to be a big addition to Ryans' staff. He'd likely have near-total control of the offense, given Ryans' background as a linebacker and defensive coordinator. Ryans hired Matt Burke to be the Texans' defensive coordinator on Friday.

Should Kingsbury take the job, his first order of business will be finding a quarterback to build around, a need the Texans are expected to address with their two top-12 picks in this spring's NFL Draft.

