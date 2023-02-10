Coral Springs Physician Opened Wellness Center to Help Women Restore Health After Childbirth

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Dr. Carlos Jurado has delivered more than 15,000 babies during his years of practice as an obstetrician.

Over time, at his practice in Coral Springs, he saw first-hand the irreversible damage that can happen during childbirth - even if the delivery was via a cesarean section.

He said he realized the importance of creating therapies for women to reduce the devastating consequences of their most precious moments.

These therapies, he said, were all about one thing: prevention. (Read more here).

And so, Dr. Jurado and his partners opened MD Touch Aesthetics and Wellness -- a state-of-the-art facility at 8884 Royal Palm Boulevard in Coral Springs -- with the goal of using the latest evidence-base advances in management medicine to help women reach better health and quality of life.

“When you look good and feel good, you project more self-confidence and have a better attitude about life,” he said.

At the center, Dr. Jurado and other specialists integrate bio-identical hormones replacement therapy, nutrition, supplements, diets, exercise and lifestyle changes to improve women’s aesthetic appearances and functions.

“It’s not just eyebrows and taking off wrinkles - those help, but you have to be able to feel good inside to feel better,” he said.

Dr. Jurado is a board-certified physician and fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology with 30 years of experience.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he completed his education and training in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Puerto Rico and San Juan City Hospital.

In addition, Dr. Jurado received a PhD degree in Philosophy with concentration in Clinical Sexology from the Maimonides University and a Certification in Clinical Sexology from the American Academy of Human Sexology.

He also has received certifications of training by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and the Age Management Medicine Group.

As part of his practice, Dr. Jurado is a certified robotic surgeon and has been performing minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries since 2011.

Through the years, he developed a passion for integrating his approach to promote wellness for his patients.

That’s why he opened MD Touch Aesthetics and Wellness in 2017.

The center offers a wide variety of surgical and non-surgical therapies for women going through childbirth and recovery from it.

“We opened a center where you can find all the services in one place,” he said.

At the center, Dr. Jurado works with Dr. Marsh McEachrane and Dr. Jessenia Magua to provide patients with individualized and professional care in a facility designed for comfort.

The staff, he said, is all about helping patients live well and make the right decisions daily about their health.

“We want our patients to feel better and enjoy life,” he said.

Learn more about MD Touch Aesthetics and Wellness here: mdtouchfl.com

