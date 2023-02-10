Bordentown City Cats' Kitties of the Week, Valentine's Day Edition: Harry & Bjorn

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — TAPinto Bordentown is excited to be spotlighting kittens and cats that are up for adoption through Bordentown City Cats.

In honor of Valentine's Day, TAPinto Bordentown will be featuring loving pairs of bonded kitties throughout the next two weeks. Bordentown City Cats is offering each pair a special lower adoption fee between now and Valentine's Day.

The first Valentine's Day Special Pair is Harry and Bjorn!

Harry (orange and white) and Bjorn (black and white) are young cats — under 3 years old — who are "inseparable buddies" that need to find a permanent home together.

"Harry is more playful, but with his help, Bjorn has become more comfortable," says Anne Lyon of Bordentown City Cats.

Bordentown City Cats was started in 2003 to address the outside cat problem in the City of Bordentown. The volunteer group has since become involved in rescuing stray and abandoned cats, trapping and socializing feral kittens so they can be adopted, and trapping, neutering and returning (TNR) those that cannot be domesticated to a safe outdoor surrounding. Bordentown City Cats has many kittens and cats in foster homes who are looking to be adopted. Bordentown City Cats is an all volunteer organization and nearly every dollar donated goes towards veterinary care and food to support rescue operations and caring for the feral cat population in Bordentown City.

Donations can be made at the group's secure Paypal site HERE.

Read More Local Bordentown, NJ News

MORE: Bordentown City Cats' Kitties of the Week, Valentine's Day Edition: Miss Kitty & Mr. T

MORE: Bordentown City Cats' Kitties of the Week, Valentine's Day Edition: Mia & Mr. Wally

MORE: Bordentown City Cats' Kitties of the Week, Valentine's Day Edition: Eliza & Wendy

MORE: Bordentown City Cats' Kitties of the Week, Valentine's Day Edition: Sydney and Davis

MORE: Bordentown City Cats' Kitties of the Week, Valentine's Day Edition: Meet Alex and Mary



