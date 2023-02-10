The Princeton Reviews Are In: Eyebrows Raised and Ire Provoked by 'Between Two Knees'

Princeton, NJ – As a play that has been billed as “outrageously funny and wickedly subversive,” Between Two Knees, closing its two-week run at McCarter on Sunday, February 12, could be expected to also be provocative.

Our two local reviewers found it to be just that. In the case of Town Topics reviewer Donald H. Sanborn III, the notice contained some modest admonishments.

Stylistically, a case can be made that the show contains two plays. One is the slapstick but pointed comedy containing the Wheel of Fortune parody, and the numerous contemporary references (Irma talks about preventing her son from becoming a “cultural appropriator”). The other is the moving story of Irma and Isaiah’s resilient escape from the boarding school, and their determination to start, and defend, a family together.

If Between Two Knees has room to develop, it is in finding a balance between these two “plays” within the show. Irma, Isaiah, and Irene are compelling and admirable characters whose potential for more growth is sometimes undercut by the raucous, slapstick humor. The cast is versatile — the show requires them to play multiple roles — but the layers of input that the audience is being asked to process leave limited room for nuanced performances that would enable greater character development.

For U.S. 1 reviewer Neal Zoren, Between Two Knees suffers from, among other things, “woke 21st century thinking.” The play, Zoren writes, “is most successful when it settles on comic sketches that lampoon popular images of Native Americans, as described above or as exemplified by the constant presence of the former Cleveland Indians logo that peeps out, triangle eyes and forehead only, from the top of the fake proscenium The 1491s use to frame their bits.

“The show is also effective when it depicts domestic scenes that involve an indigenous American family but can just as pointedly refer to any family throughout the world.”

But, Zoren continues, he loses his enthusiasm for the effort when the play begins to tell him how to think, and when to feel guilty.

Larry [the master of ceremonies, played by Justin Gauthier] in a joking voice says he wants the white people in the McCarter audience to feel guilty because of some of what they see and learn during Between Two Knees. Towards the end of the show, the guilt is practically demanded, assuming a moral high ground has been established, and one, in decency, can only acquiesce to what is being bidden, i.e. feeling guilt. . . .

. . . Matters take a deep and ugly turn towards the end of the second act when a ditty that begins lightly but is clearly sincere, says “So Long, White People” and celebrates, with intention, the elimination of Caucasians from American soil and, by extension, the world.

Members of the McCarter audience are asked to learn the doggerel lyrics, neither thoughtful nor profound, and wave their arms, as Larry directs, as the “So Long, White People” chant continues for several verses.

Between Two Knees was marred by its wandering from the satirical and clever to making a statement about guilt and applauding the extermination of an ethnic group. I can hear Gauther and his fellow 1491s . . . saying, “This guy didn’t get it.”

I did get it. I can praise what works. I will point out the nefarious, especially since it is a double standard and would never be tolerated in reverse. “So Long, White People” and the idea that someone can stipulate another’s guilt is enough for me not to recommend this show in spite of the standing ovation it received from the McCarter audience on opening night.



