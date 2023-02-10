Nicola Peltz looks effortlessly chic in flared jeans and Chanel gloves in NYC

She's become one of fashion's biggest stars.

And Nicola Peltz continued to show off her chic fashion sense in flared jeans and vintage Chanel gloves as she headed out for a winter stroll in New York City .

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of her look, the actress, 28, opted for a cropped black bomber jacket and platform boots as she enjoyed a walk through the city.

Nicola put on a stylish display in a warm black padded jacket with 70s-inspired dark washed jeans.

The Transformers star accessorised with a pale pink faux fur handbag and chunky boots, shielding her eyes from the sun with oversized glasses.

Her post was captioned: 'New York has my heart.'

It comes after Nicola's husband Brooklyn Beckham took to social media to share a fun snap of himself enduring an ice bath .

The aspiring chef donned a pair of black Calvin Klein boxers during the activity and penned: 'Nice little ice bath x'

Ice baths are known to help ease muscle soreness as well as decrease inflammation and can help you sleep.

It appears Brooklyn took inspiration from his father David, who has recently been enduring ice baths as a form of 'self care'.

It comes after it was revealed that Nicola, the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, went through three different sets of wedding planners, two of whom failed to meet the 'scale' of her plans.

There was a last-minute scramble to book musicians, and a 'day of reckoning' with one event designer who was reduced to tears by the stress of the project.

Those new details emerged - along with texts written by Nicola to one of the planners - in a lawsuit filed by her father, a punchy and tenacious businessman who is vying for a seat on the board of Disney.

He is suing Nicole Braghin, the tearful party planner, and her partner, Arianna Grijalba, claiming they are refusing to refund him the $159,000 deposit he gave them.

Peltz and his wife Claudia made contact with Braghin and Grijalba through their firm, Plan Design Events, in March 2022, after getting rid of their first planner, celebrity-adored Preston Bailey.

It's unclear why exactly Bailey wasn't fit for the job.

In his legal filing, Peltz, 80, says Bailey encountered 'challenges' while planning the enormous event, which took place at the family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 9 and reportedly cost around $3.5million.

Bailey, who planned Ivanka Trump's wedding to Jared Kushner, did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's inquiries about why he stood down.

The Peltz family had grand plans for the three-day extravaganza for their daughter, who they describe as a 'world-famous actress'.

'Nicola is a world-famous actress who has starred in blockbuster movies and television shows, including, among others, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bates Motel and The Last Airbender.

'The guest list included more than five hundred people, including numerous celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and other influential individuals, who travelled from all around the globe to attend,' the lawsuit reads.

On March 1, 2022 - six weeks before the wedding - the Peltz family had hoped Braghin and Grijalba would be able to pick up where Bailey left off.

But nine days later, after forking out a $159,000 deposit, they decided not to move forward with the pair, who they said couldn't handle the VIP guestlist.

'The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity,' Nelson's lawyers say in the lawsuit.

The issue now at hand is the deposit, which Peltz sued for in Miami this week.

In the process of trying to get his money back, he has revealed some of the intimate details of the star-studded event.

He included screenshots of a group text between him, the planners and Nicola.

In some, Nicola told the planners she was 'tired of catching' their repeated mistakes.

In an exchange about F1 star Lewis Hamilton, who the couple had invited to the bash, Nicola wrote: 'Lewis Hamilton did NOT RSVP. So explain why his names on the list please.

'We spoke to him. He can't come so explain why you said he rsvpd yes,' she demanded in one text.

The wedding planner tried to explain that she wasn't familiar with the virtual guest list and needed more time to get to grips with the technology.

'I need time to do this. I'm going to take a moment to learn the app and send you the information, | hate looking like a fool but | hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon,' she said.

Nicola shot back: 'That's not true. He didn't rsvp AT ALL.'

In his lawsuit, Peltz also makes the suggestion that the wedding planners were abusing alcohol.

'References to alcohol use and possible abuse were not unusual,' his attorneys wrote in their lawsuit.

In one message sent around a week before the RSVP conversation, Arianna posted in the chat that she was 'going for a tequila before her head exploded', to which Nicola replied: 'Yes queen!!!!'

The Peltz family say the pair of wedding planners oversold their abilities, promising them they could handle the event - which was the 'opportunity of a lifetime'.

'Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime – to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom.

'In reality, however, it later became clear that PDE viewed this is as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise, and capability of planning the wedding,' his attorneys wrote.

On March 4 - what Peltz's attorneys describe as the 'day of reckoning', he called the pair to let them know they'd lost the gig.

'During their nine days of negotiations, PDE failed to book a single new wedding vendor, failed to finalize the terms of any agreements with any of the vendors that had previously been selected by Peltz and his family and failed to attend previously scheduled meetings with Peltz.

'Admitting that they lacked the skills to perform as promised, PDE recommended hiring an additional wedding planner.'

Two days later, they begged Nelson and his wife Claudia not to spread negative gossip about them, writing in an email: 'In order to avoid negative gossip, we would appreciate that in the case you are asked to comment on our departure, that your answer reflects the work and good attitude we put into the process, and no professional reason for our detachment.

'We will say: we are under NDA and cannot comment. This keeps us both in a very good place.

'We really wish you and the family a fantastic event... we are sure as you even said that our paths will cross in the future as I truly feel we had a great connection with you and Claudia.'

The family ended up hiring Michelle Rago of Michelle Rago Destinations, who pulled the event off seamlessly.

But because of the tight time frame, Peltz claims he had to pay Rago a 'substantially higher fee than what the Rago Destinations would have charged under normal circumstances'.

He says he asked for his deposit back from Planned Design Events multiple times in the following weeks, but that they refused to return it.

Peltz is also suing the pair for legal fees.