'Hogwarts Legacy' releases today on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC—here's where to buy it

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our partners a commission.

It's a big day for Harry Potter fans: Hogwarts Legacy , which is expected to be one of the biggest games of the year, releases today, February 10 , on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. The release times of the highly anticipated RPG game have been staggered throughout the day, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 launch occurring at midnight EST on February 10, and for PC players, the game launched at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET today. Ahead, we're breaking down where you can buy it, and where you can preorder it for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and other consoles.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy starting at $69.99

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

'Hogwarts Legacy' is officially available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC today—here's where to buy it, and where to preorder it for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and more. Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy is now available in Collector’s Edition ($299.99), Deluxe Edition ($79.99), Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99) and Standard Edition ($69.99) versions on PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X or PC (via Steam ). You can preorder the game for Nintendo Switch ($59.99, July 25, 2023 release), Xbox One ($59.99, April 4, 2023 release) and Playstation 4 ($59.99, April 4, 2023 release). It's available at most major retailers, including Best Buy , Gamestop and more, depending on where you like to shop.

If you'd like to bundle the game with a console, QVC is currently selling a PlayStation 5 digital console bundle ($900) with the console, a wireless controller, headset, Hogwarts Legacy game and more, as well as an Xbox Series X bundle ($900) with the console, wireless controller, Hogwarts Legacy game, Xbox 3-month Game pass and more.

► Amazon Presidents Day deals: Shop the best savings on Apple, Shark, Waterpik and more

'Hogwarts Legacy' is an open-world action RPG that allows you to play as a fifth-year student of Hogwarts. Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Interactive

Controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments has caused fan backlash over the game release. Though the author wasn’t involved in the game’s development, she will still profit from its sales through her Harry Potter license. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said they aimed “to create a game that is representative and diverse, aligning with the wonderful Wizarding World fan community.”

Avalanche Software responded to the controversy with key efforts to make Hogwarts Legacy more inclusive. Sirona Ryan, a bartender in the game's storyline, is a trans woman, while a feature called the Character Creator allows players to mix and match voices, body types and choice of dormitory.

Hogwarts Legacy is already breaking records, with 2 million concurrent viewers on Twitch, the most day-one viewers of a single-player game in history. We expect this game to sell out quick, so if you've been awaiting its release, now's the time to pick up a copy.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy starting at $69.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 'Hogwarts Legacy' releases today on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC—here's where to buy it