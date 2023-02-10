CDTA announces upcoming service changes

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Starting on Sunday, February 12, the Capital District Transportation Authority will be implementing service changes to ensure that services operate efficiently and meet the needs of customers and partners. Adjustments are made as part of a regular review of ridership levels, productivity, and service design.

The upcoming service updates are:

Customers should check schedules for the services that are being changed. Minor timing adjustments will be made to the following routes:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.