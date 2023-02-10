Open in App
Louisville, KS
2 men arrested after alleged meth lab burns down in Kansas

By Matthew Self,

6 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Two northeast Kansas men are under arrest after an alleged meth lab in their mobile home caught on fire earlier this week.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reports via social media that at 12:43 p.m. on Feb. 7, their emergency dispatch received a 911 call about a structure on fire in the 400 block of East Plum St. in Louisville. Emergency crews arrived and found smoke coming from a mobile home. Two men got out of the home with only minor injuries before emergency workers arrived.

During this incident, the sheriff’s office said it learned there was an alleged methamphetamine lab inside the home. So investigators got a warrant and searched the home after the fire was out. They say that they arrested the two residents because of that search.

An 80-year-old man was booked into jail on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, criminal use of weapons, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of a stimulant, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 47-year-old man was booked on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, aggravated battery, and arson, accidental by manufacturing a controlled substance.

The case was investigated with assistance from Pottawatomie County Consolidated Fire, Wamego Fire Department, Pottawatomie County EMS, Kansas State Fire Marshal, Riley County Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

