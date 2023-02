Another nice day expected in Kern County, with Valley temps in the lower 70s and mountain temps in the upper 50s. We will see some light rain push through the area on Saturday, but then drying out by Super Bowl Sunday.

Next wave of shower activity might arrive by Valentine’s Day, so will keep a watchful eye on that. Enjoy the warm Friday!

