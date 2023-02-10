Tulsa Dream Center expands to west Tulsa

The Tulsa Dream Center is adding a new location in west Tulsa.

The Dream Center said it’s expanding its capacity by acquiring an existing community center at South 41st West Avenue and West 56th Street. This will be the nonprofit’s second building, with it’s first in north Tulsa.

Tulsa Dream Center Executive Director Tim Newton said a location in west Tulsa was specifically sought out.

“We saw the need that was taking place out here in this community, and how can we come in and serve that?” said Newton. “One of our mantras at the Tulsa Dream Center is ‘See a need and fill it, find a hurt and heal it.’ So we said, we see a need in west Tulsa.”

Dream Center teens attend 57th Tournament of Champions at BOK Center

The Dream Center works to meet the needs of kids and adults through volunteer programs. The new location will offer youth development activities and sports programs, along with a warming center for people experiencing homelessness.

The 21,000-square-foot community center in west Tulsa opened in 2012. The Dream Center said a few nonprofits used the space on a limited basis over the years, but it’s not been used recently.

The Dream Center said the developers of the west Tulsa property modeled it after the original Tulsa Dream Center, and it features a gym, clinic, kitchen, warehouse and classroom space.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new campus is planned for March 30, and the center is expected to begin offering youth sports and education programs in April.