31 states to end extra SNAP benefits beginning in March

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

6 days ago
Thirty-one states will cut food-stamp benefits beginning in March as the emergency allotments tied to the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to an end under a new government spending bill .

“SNAP emergency allotments were a temporary strategy authorized by Congress to help low-income individuals and families deal with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic,” an announcement from the US Department of Agriculture explained.

The increase began in January 2021, and eligible families received a 15% boost in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. SNAP is a combination federal-state program

The cuts in 31 states will affect more than 30 million people who are enrolled in the SNAP program and will represent an average of about $95 per month.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food items such as:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Which states are ending the extra benefits this month?

The states where emergency benefits are ending this month are::

1. Alabama

2. California

3. Colorado

4. Connecticut

5. Delaware

6. District of Columbia

7. Hawaii

8. Ilinois

9. Kansas

10. Louisiana

11. Maine

12. Maryland

13. Michigan

14. New Jersey

15. New Hampshire

16. New Mexico

17. New York

18. North Carolina

19. Ohio

20. Oklahoma

21. Oregon

22. Pennsylvania

23. Rhode Island

24. South Carolina

25. Texas

26. Utah

27. Vermont

28. Virginia

29. Washington

30. West Virginia

31. Wisconsin

