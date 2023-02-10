31 states to end extra SNAP benefits beginning in March

“SNAP emergency allotments were a temporary strategy authorized by Congress to help low-income individuals and families deal with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic,” an announcement from the US Department of Agriculture explained.
The increase began in January 2021, and eligible families received a 15% boost in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. SNAP is a combination federal-state program
The cuts in 31 states will affect more than 30 million people who are enrolled in the SNAP program and will represent an average of about $95 per month.
SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food items such as:
Fruits and vegetables
Meat, poultry and fish
Dairy products
Breads and cereals
Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat
Which states are ending the extra benefits this month?
The states where emergency benefits are ending this month are::
Comments / 0