Lootpress

Beckley Council meeting to address ordinance regarding property to be conveyed by DHHR to the city

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

6 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Common Council set to take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:30 pm.

The agenda for Tuesday’s session as released by the City of Beckley can be seen below.

  1. Call meeting to order.

    2. Reading and approval of minutes from the regular Council meeting dated January 24, 2023.

    3. A representative from Raleigh County Community Action to discuss conveyance of property.

    4. First reading of an ordinance concerning property to be conveyed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, an agency of the State of West Virginia, to the City of Beckley

    5. Resolution authorizing Mayor and Recorder-Treasurer to sign documents regarding novation of V.A. lease.

    6. Notice of Application WV ABCA license by Humble Hospitality LLC, dba Morgan’s Food and Spirits – 1924 Harper Rd.

    7. Resolution to Permit The Open Burning Of Vegetation.

    8. Old Business.

    9. New Business.

    10. Public Comments.

    11. Adjournment

    The regular Council Meeting for the City of Beckley scheduled for February 14, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. will be held in Council Chambers. The public may join the meeting in Council Chambers by observing social distancing. The public may also join the meeting by computer or phone using the weblink or phone number provided on the City’s webpage or Facebook page the day of the Council meeting.


