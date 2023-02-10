Shelby mayor delivers positive State of the City address

SHELBY — Mayor Steve Schag says the city is "strong, secure and fiscally sound."

Schag delivered his State of the City address at the most recent city council meeting. He credited council members for passing 31 ordinances and 68 resolutions in 2022.

The mayor said most of the city's highlights happened from March through December. In March, the Shelby Community Improvement Corp. facilitated the sale and installation of decorative icons up and down Main Street.

"These icons represent the past, present and future of Shelby," Schag said. "They are an integral part of the strategic placemaking initiative envisioned by the CIC."

The administration achieved a longtime goal in July with the hiring of Robert Deane as the city's first part-time code enforcement officer.

Schag noted Shelby is positioned to offer fiber-to-the-home networks through Omni Fiber, something he said is not common in a community of Shelby's size.

Fiber network to years of planning

"Omni Fiber's provision of a pure fiber network across the city is a result of many years of plans, discussion and decisions," the mayor said, crediting Councilman Nathan Martin and John Ensman, the city's director of utilities, for their vision.

In September, Economic Development Manager Jessica Gribben received a statewide award when she was designated Rookie of the Year by the Ohio Economic Development Association.

Also in September, officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the $1.6 million Phase II of th e Black Fork Plaza Project, an investment in downtown Shelby. Contractors are working through the winter with an anticipated completion in late June.

In other downtown news, Crossroads Church purchased the former Masonic Lodge building at Main and Mohican. After extensive renovations, church officials plan to open the doors of the new Shelby Ministry Center soon.

In October, the city's fire department took over transporting all patients within the fire district. The move happened after the nonrenewal of the contract with a private ambulance service, a development that was not expected.

Phase 1 of downtown revitalization completed

City officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the downtown revitalization project in November with a Main Street ribbon-cutting.

"We want to thank all of our citizens and downtown businesses for their patience during the months of streetscape construction," Schag said.

The year saw enhancements to the city parks with the addition of a par-3 disc golf course in Seltzer Park. Plans for this year include the construction of pickleball courts.

Schag closed his address with a look at the new year.

"We are moving into 2023 with financial momentum and a spirit of optimism," he said.

The Main Street Shelby Health & Wellness Center is planning a $1.2 million expansion this spring.

Also in the spring, Mickey Mart plans to break ground for the construction of a gas station with a built-in Dunkin' Donuts. The site will be the former Skarl Buick dealership on Mansfield Avenue.

Lloyd Rebar plans to break ground in March as the company moves forward with its expansion project, adding 78,500 square feet of production space. The expansion will initially bring with it 10 full-time jobs.

Arch over Main Street under consideration

As city officials unveil the Black Fork Commons Project, they hope to install an arch to span Main Street at some point this year.

One setback in 2022 was the delay in installing security cameras throughout the parks system.

"I will be working with all parties to see that those state-of-the-art cameras are in place this year," Schag said. "In this day and age, they are absolutely a necessity."

The mayor concluded his speech with a look ahead.

"Indeed, the future of Shelby now looks decidedly different than it did 10 years ago," Schag said. "We have the opportunity to help shape many dynamics of the future with the right decisions made in the present."

