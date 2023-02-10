Sixers president Daryl Morey addresses Furkan Korkmaz's trade request

Justin Ford/Getty Images

CAMDEN, N.J.–The trade deadline has come and gone for the Philadelphia 76ers and they only made one move as they sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that included the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks as well.

One player who is still on the roster is Furkan Korkmaz despite the five-year guard from Turkey requesting to be moved after expressing a desire to play more. He has been out of the rotation a bit as the Sixers have been looking at other options that appears to be more of the same with the arrival of Jalen McDaniels.

In the aftermath of the deadline, team president Daryl Morey addressed the Korkmaz request and how the team now moves forward.

“Look, he’s a very good player,” said Morey. “I think he’d be in the rotation of many teams in the league so we were hoping to help him out. He’s been a great partner of the organization. There really wasn’t an opportunity. Coach at shootaround today (Friday), a big theme was guys like Furkan, they’re gonna get a shot this year and we’re gonna need him to step up. We expect he will.”

With that being said, Korkmaz has continued to have a good attitude about the situation and he will be looking to help the Sixers amid the situation around him and the team.

“He’s got a great attitude and approach,” Morey added. “It was a very above-board conversation with him and his representation to see if we could find a win-win and it wasn’t available.”