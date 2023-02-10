Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers president Daryl Morey addresses Furkan Korkmaz's trade request

By Ky Carlin,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmdWO_0kjLAIJF00
Justin Ford/Getty Images

CAMDEN, N.J.–The trade deadline has come and gone for the Philadelphia 76ers and they only made one move as they sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that included the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks as well.

One player who is still on the roster is Furkan Korkmaz despite the five-year guard from Turkey requesting to be moved after expressing a desire to play more. He has been out of the rotation a bit as the Sixers have been looking at other options that appears to be more of the same with the arrival of Jalen McDaniels.

In the aftermath of the deadline, team president Daryl Morey addressed the Korkmaz request and how the team now moves forward.

“Look, he’s a very good player,” said Morey. “I think he’d be in the rotation of many teams in the league so we were hoping to help him out. He’s been a great partner of the organization. There really wasn’t an opportunity. Coach at shootaround today (Friday), a big theme was guys like Furkan, they’re gonna get a shot this year and we’re gonna need him to step up. We expect he will.”

With that being said, Korkmaz has continued to have a good attitude about the situation and he will be looking to help the Sixers amid the situation around him and the team.

“He’s got a great attitude and approach,” Morey added. “It was a very above-board conversation with him and his representation to see if we could find a win-win and it wasn’t available.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA
Doc Rivers suggests De'Anthony Melton needs All-Star break the most
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Eagles GM Howie Roseman hints at losing several free agents with comments about compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Most Popular
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA6 days ago
How good was older Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA14 hours ago
NBA under fire for inviting Karl Malone to judge Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Nia Long said the Celtics made her family business public: 'It could have been handled internally'
Boston, MA6 days ago
Kevin Durant reportedly 'immediately' requested to be traded to the Suns after Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NBA Fans React To Iggy Azalea Hugging Jalen Brunson After The Knicks Game
New York City, NY2 days ago
Kyrie Irving files for interesting trademark after move to Mavericks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Rockets swap: Jalen Green out, Tari Eason in for NBA’s Rising Stars event
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Suns' Kevin Durant gets emotional talking time with Nets, Kyrie Irving
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks Sign 2015 NBA Champion
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Patrick Beverley talks about the issues that the Lakers have had
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy