A weekend of activities at Winter Park Ski Resort

(WINTER PARK, Colo.) — Jen Miller from Winter Park Ski Resort joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend to talk about the difference between Winter Park and Mary Jane, along with a weekend of free activities.

Winter Park Ski Resort has two mountains; Winter Park and Mary Jane. Miller said Mary Jane is known to be a little more challenging with steeper runs and bumps.

Starting Saturday, Feb. 11, Winter Park will host the North Face Winter Base Camp event , which will include a weekend of free activities, free riding with pro athletes, winter camping 101 sessions, smores, and hot cocoa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.