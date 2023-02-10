Open in App
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

Martina Slajerova Lists 5 Ways to Battle Burnout and Give Your Best

By Shane Pearce,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8UAd_0kjL9Ijd00

With life getting competitive, the stress of deadlines at work or growing claim of family obligations eat into our productivity and daily performance. More often than not, a scenario like this pushes us onto the edge at the risk of making life more robotic and devoid of joy and creativity. A growing culture of idolizing relentless hard work has its downside, but there is always a way around it. Martina Slajerova charts out five ways that help battle burnout and replenish ourselves with adequate life force.

Identify the red flags

Knowing what triggers stress and strains us is one of the first steps to fighting burnout. Detecting the red flags in time will help you reduce interaction with such trigger points. “Identify people, situations, or events that cause you exhaustion. Stay alert and avoid such eventuality. This will save you from the unpleasant grind,” believes Martina.

Strategic withdrawal

While you feel overwhelmed with assignments queuing up for attention, you cannot simply wish them away. Instead, organize a work routine for yourself with space for “me-time.” Martina states that “devising a strategic withdrawal during the workday can flush out fatigue or dissatisfaction. Experiment with strategies that best serve you to withdraw momentarily without hampering your workflow and productivity.”

Shift your perspective

Cynicism and negativity can overpower you when you face an impossible workload, conflict, and few resources at home or the office. “Shift your focus from things outside your control to the things you can control. Work on your mindset and preconceived notions. Put bright and positive aspects of your life and work in perspective. This will boost your energy and enhance efficacy,” Martina Slajerova says.

Self-care

Not all maladies stem from external or physical factors that can be diagnosed and treated with medication. Oftentimes, burnout builds internally on accumulated stress and anxiety over a period. Martina Slajerova suggests “taking time off from work or other routine engagements. Go for a trekking or nature retreat, yoga, or pick an activity that gives happiness and a sense of fulfillment. You will find yourself revitalized and better poised to deliver.”

Mindful living

Instead of cutting off from surroundings, connect and interact with elements around. Martina highly recommends meditating and living mindfully to connect with your inner self as well as those around you and take control of the burnout monster. The process will establish meaningful relationships with people who can back you at your worst. “Start journaling your experience. Writing allows calm introspection and clarity of vision. This is a good way to contemplate, vent out all negativity, and bounce back to life with greater creativity,” concludes Martina Slajerova.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
North Carolina’s most romantic restaurant is in Charlotte, Yelp users say
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Man and woman killed by gunfire in Charlotte’s South End area, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Hornets podcast: Steve Clifford on a needed All-Star break, LaMelo Ball’s improvement
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
VIDEO: Rock Hill Northwestern’s Mason Mitchell
Rock Hill, SC2 days ago
An NC basketball player collapsed during a game. How common is it? What to know
Rocky River, OH11 hours ago
19-year-old shoots at car, not realizing it’s cop in unmarked patrol car, TN cops say
Nashville, TN3 days ago
A new food hall will open later this year at Trade and Tryon in Uptown Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Charlotte, Triangle athletes well-represented on 2023 Carolinas Classic All-Star rosters
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
A new Mexican restaurant will open soon in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
After fire gutted popular Lake Norman nightspot, Tropicana has new place, opening date
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
Charlotte Latin repeats as boys’ champ in private school Division 1 swimming
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
‘We needed this win big just to have our minds right’: Mercifully, the Hornets’ break is here
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Most Charlotte police speed detectors haven’t been properly certified for years, city says
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Mother of Charlotte area basketball player who collapsed: ‘I feel the love and support’
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
10 foodie spots to visit for a delicious day in the Matthews area
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Video: Head to Charlotte’s suburbs for fine dining
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
‘I know how you feel.’ As Hispanic numbers grow, Hidden Valley school hosts ESL classes
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago
Love Cheerwine? Then NoDa Brewing’s new beer is just for you.
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
The new face of Garinger High: Freshman Misa Garris wants to win, and she wants to win now
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
A rooftop tortilleria with skyline views headed to a fast-growing corridor of Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Charlotte auto group now owns Harley shop where world’s largest motorcycle rally is held
Rapid City, SD6 hours ago
17-year-old dies when she’s thrown from truck that crashes over embankment, NC cops say
Lake Junaluska, NC2 days ago
Update: Charlotte-area high school player collapses during basketball game
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Providence appears to be turning the corner after a big win on senior night
Providence, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy