One dead after Wise County house fire

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A person is dead following an early morning house fire in Wise County.

According to the Appalachia Fire Department (AFD) , the department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department responded to an active fire in the 400 Block of Callahan Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, the fire was visible at the front of the home and an ‘aggressive fire attack’ and search and rescue were initiated, the department said. An unidentified victim was reportedly located and pulled from the inside of the home. Fire and emergency services began resuscitation efforts, but were unsuccessful, stated AFD.

AFD reported that Virginia State Police and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are now leading the investigation.

