Renderings show what 2023 NFL Draft will look like at Kansas City Union Station

By Dia Wall, David Medina,

6 days ago
Kansas City is set to rollout the red carpet to the rest of the country in April when it hosts the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Friday, the league released the first renderings of the draft, which is centered at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

The draft, which runs from April 27-29, will include several different areas for fans and official events.

A main stage will be setup between the front of Union Station, with two massive projectors on each side of the stage.

At the center of the stage will hang a banner that says Kansas City NFL Draft 2023.

The area near the Henry Wollman Bloch Fountain located in front of Union Station will be an area designated for fans to watch the draft.

Festivities will stretch to the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, where there will be a third projector near Kessler Road.

The league is expected to continue to announce details of the draft in the coming weeks.

