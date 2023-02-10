Open in App
Copperas Cove, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Copperas Cove ISD holding 3rd Annual Chocolate Fantasia

By Nakea Simon,

6 days ago
Just in time for Valentine's Day weekend, Copperas Cove ISD is getting ready for the 3rd Annual Chocolate Fantasia.

The event begins Friday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

Students are preparing to serve an estimated of 2,000 treats for this annual event. There will also be beverages and paintings.

All proceeds from the Chocolate Fantasia will go towards helping student-athletes participate in the Special Olympics.

Farm to Table instructor Chef Bobbi Aulabaugh hopes this experience will not only help her students inside the classroom but they will be able to use the tools they learn for the rest of their lives.

"They had to build plant sales and things like that recently, to say hey there is more sciences," Aulabaugh said. "When they measure, they realize math is involve in this. So, it is not just cooking or growing plants it is a little bit of everything."

Tickets are $12 until 3 p.m. You can purchase tickets here .

