PIAA team wrestling: Saucon Valley, Notre Dame-GP lose in 2A quarterfinals

HERSHEY — Faith Christian took down Notre Dame-Green Pond in a battle of the state’s top-ranked Class 2A teams in Friday’s PIAA quarterfinal.

But not until Max Stein bumped up to 152 pounds to knock off Keegan Ramsay in the final bout.

The Lions won seven of the 13 bouts against the Crusaders, who got huge wins from Tanner Berkenstock at 107 and Bryson Vaughn at 139 to have a chance.

Vince Bouzakis’ 8-5 decision at 145 gave Notre Dame-GP a 26-25 lead entering the final bout.

Faith Christian (11-1) faces District 3 champion Berks Catholic (24-0) in tonight’s semifinals at 7.

Notre Dame-GP (12-2), which won the two previous state tournament meetings in 2019-20, takes on District 2 champion Honesdale in today’s 4 p.m. second-round consolations.

Saucon Valley’s run at a second consecutive title ended with a 30-28 loss to District 7 champion Burgettstown (17-0).

The Devils trailed 16-3 after Jake Jones bumped up to 285 to win 6-4, but then won five in a row to take control.

Returning state medalist Parker Sentipal beat Aiden Grogg 4-0 at 121, then Dylan Slovick rallied to beat Cole Hubert 5-4 in an ultimate tie-breaker. Joe Sentipal’s decision over Jackson Albert at 139 clinched it for the District 7 team.

Rudy Brown also gave Burgettstown a lift to start the match with a 4-3 comeback win over Liam Scrivanich at 160.

PIAA Team Wrestling Championships

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Burgettstown 30, Saucon Valley 28

107 : Darius Simmons (B) pinned Ty Dellmyer, 0:41

114 : Dan Smith (B) by forfeit

121 : Parker Sentipal (B) dec. Aiden Grogg, 4-0

127 : Dylan Slovick (B) dec. Cole Hubert, 5-4 UTB

133 : Gaven Suica (B) pinned Bradon Pfanders, 1:37

139 : Joe Sentipal (B) dec. Jackson Albert, 5-2

145 : Travis Riefenstahl (SV) by forfeit

152 : Leonidas Zaharakis (SV) by forfeit

160 : Rudy Brown (B) dec. Liam Scrivanich, 4-3

172 : Jared Rohn (SV) maj. dec. Jake Noyes, 16-6

189 : Mason Beckowski (SV) pinned Tristan Roach, 0:40

215 : Evan Leibert (SV) dec. Tyler Cody, 8-2

285 : Jake Jones (SV) dec. Joe Baronick, 6-4

Faith Christian 28, Notre Dame-GP 26

107 : Tanner Berkenstock (ND) dec. Kole Davidheiser, 7-6

114 : Ayden Smith (ND) by forfeit

121 : Gauge Botero (FC) pinned Cooper Feltman, 1:00

127 : Arment Waltenbaugh (FC) maj. dec. Gavyn Kelton, 11-2

133 : Mason Wagner (FC) dec. Tanner McQueen, 3-0

139 : Bryson Vaughn (ND) dec. Chase Hontz, 4-0

145 : Vince Bouzakis (ND) dec. Shane Wagner, 8-5

152 : Max Stein (FC) dec. Keegan Ramsay, 4-2

160 : Cael Weidemoyer (FC) dec. Joey LaPenna, 5-1

172 : Adam Waters (FC) pinned Eddie Pelhelm, 0:47

189 : Holden Garcia (ND) tech. fall Jason Singer, 21-6, 5:30

215 : Mark Effendian (FC) dec. Jared Blobe, 2-0

285 : Aiden Compton (ND) by forfeit