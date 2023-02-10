Open in App
Yancey County, NC
See more from this location?
WLOS.com

Winter storm watch issued, NCDOT crews make final preps for predicted weekend snow, ice

By Stephanie Santostasi, WLOS weather team,

6 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will complete final snowstorm preps Friday, Feb. 10, ahead of forecasted winter...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Asheville, NC
Code Purple in effect for Friday-Saturday, Feb. 16-17
Asheville, NC8 hours ago
Hawthorne, Buncombe County's biggest renter, changes stance on accepting rental assistance
Asheville, NC1 day ago
North Carolina witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular
Funding plans underway to complete the Ecusta Trail greenway project
Hendersonville, NC1 day ago
Bessemer City Schools Will Dismiss Early On Thursday, February 16, 2023 Due To Threat of Severe Weather
Bessemer City, NC22 hours ago
Smile! Fundraiser held for animal rescue after devastating fire
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Vacant home burns on School Street in East Rockingham
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
Asheville, Buncombe leaders tour Raleigh homeless shelters, bring ideas back to mountains
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Couple escapes gunfire while throwing away trash into dumpster at mountain resort
Morganton, NC1 day ago
Search is on for missing Oconee County woman
Salem, SC2 days ago
More overnight closures of I-26 planned this week. Get detour info here
Hendersonville, NC3 days ago
This Small North Carolina Town Has The Best Pies In The United States
Pittsboro, NC13 hours ago
What might be happening with the old Blockbuster building?
Hendersonville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy