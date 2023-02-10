Read full article on original website
Midlothian, February 14 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
starlocalmedia.com
This Plano teacher, coach has been impacting the lives of students for more than 4 decades
Whether it be in the classroom, on the field or working at a local Home Depot, Coach Harold Nutall strives to make a difference in his community. Nutall began his tenure at Plano ISD in 1987 at Schimelpfenig Middle School. While he was supposed to move from his coaching job in McKinney to Texas Tech, Plano coaching legend John Clark had different plans.
WFAA
UT Arlington fires head coach Greg Young with 6 games left
ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report about a high school recruit signing to play basketball at UT-Arlington. (AP) — UT Arlington fired second-year head coach Greg Young with six games left in the regular season. Royce Johnson was named interim head...
fox4news.com
Former Everman football player who was paralyzed during state title game passes away
EVERMAN, Texas - The Everman community is mourning the loss of a former football player who was paralyzed during a high school game 20 years ago. Corey Fulbright died this week. Back in 2002, when Fulbright was 17 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury during his senior year...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Max Anderson, 4-star OT out of Texas for 2024, unveils top 12 list
Max Anderson is one of the top offensive tackles available in the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 12 list. A 6-foot-5 and 300-pound OT out of Frisco, Texas, Anderson kept a number of SEC programs in the running. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Tennessee made the cut, as well as Oklahoma who will be joining the SEC.
wbap.com
Plano ISD Fires Teacher over “Unethical and Harmful” Behavior
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano ISD is notifying parents of a teacher who has been fired over allegations by a former student. According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, a former student of Michael Lloyd recently came forward with allegations that are said to have happened between 2005 and 2009 at Williams High school. Lloyd was most recently employed at McMillen High School.
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
Former Plano ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with a student, district says
PLANO, Texas — Police are investigating a former Plano ISD teacher accused of an improper relationship with a female student. District officials said a former student notified them of an alleged incident from more than 15 years ago – between 2005 and 2009 – at Williams High School involving a teacher named Michael Lloyd.
Moldy Cheese Served At Texas Middle School Sparks Investigation
An investigation is underway at a Texas middle school after a student consumed moldy cheese.
wbap.com
Carroll ISD in Southlake Now Face 8 Civil Rights Investigations
SOUTHLAKE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Carroll ISD in Southlake is facing even more scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education. The district is now the subject of eight federal civil rights investigations, a DOE official confirmed on Thursday. The probes come in the wake of the controversial decisions in...
fox4news.com
Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student
PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
cowboysindians.com
Maren Morris Headlines In Hometown Of Arlington, Texas, To Kick Off The American Western Weekend This March
Get in on the nonstop Western action at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, starting with Maren Morris’ concert at The American Contender Tournament Finals. Maren Morris is traveling back to her roots as her she joins the entertainment lineup at The American Western Weekend kicking off on March 8 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Grammy-nominated country superstar will be closing out The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9 with her visionary modern style and catchy hits.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Teacher Helps Pregnant Mom Deliver Baby
Loren Carcamo arrived at Kleberg Elementary School ready to pick up her daughter when an unexpected surprise happened-- her water broke. Kleberg's nurse did not have experience in delivering a child, but she knew the perfect person who did. Fifth-grade bilingual teacher, Maria Perez Caraballo, was a doctor in an...
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
KVUE
'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
tourcounsel.com
Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
thetexastasty.com
Best Italian Food in Dallas, Texas
We have had the privilege of trying some of the best Italian food the city of Dallas has to offer. From classic Italian dishes to contemporary interpretations, the Dallas dining scene has a lot to offer for fans of Italian cuisine. In this blog, we’ll be sharing with you my top 20 Italian restaurants in Dallas and what makes each of them special.
