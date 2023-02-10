ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

High School Softball PRO

Midlothian, February 14 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

The Red Oak High School softball team will have a game with Midlothian Heritage High School on February 13, 2023, 17:00:00.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
WFAA

UT Arlington fires head coach Greg Young with 6 games left

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report about a high school recruit signing to play basketball at UT-Arlington. (AP) — UT Arlington fired second-year head coach Greg Young with six games left in the regular season. Royce Johnson was named interim head...
ARLINGTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Max Anderson, 4-star OT out of Texas for 2024, unveils top 12 list

Max Anderson is one of the top offensive tackles available in the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 12 list. A 6-foot-5 and 300-pound OT out of Frisco, Texas, Anderson kept a number of SEC programs in the running. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Tennessee made the cut, as well as Oklahoma who will be joining the SEC.
FRISCO, TX
wbap.com

Plano ISD Fires Teacher over “Unethical and Harmful” Behavior

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano ISD is notifying parents of a teacher who has been fired over allegations by a former student. According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, a former student of Michael Lloyd recently came forward with allegations that are said to have happened between 2005 and 2009 at Williams High school. Lloyd was most recently employed at McMillen High School.
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

Carroll ISD in Southlake Now Face 8 Civil Rights Investigations

SOUTHLAKE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Carroll ISD in Southlake is facing even more scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education. The district is now the subject of eight federal civil rights investigations, a DOE official confirmed on Thursday. The probes come in the wake of the controversial decisions in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student

PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
PLANO, TX
cowboysindians.com

Maren Morris Headlines In Hometown Of Arlington, Texas, To Kick Off The American Western Weekend This March

Get in on the nonstop Western action at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, starting with Maren Morris’ concert at The American Contender Tournament Finals. Maren Morris is traveling back to her roots as her she joins the entertainment lineup at The American Western Weekend kicking off on March 8 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Grammy-nominated country superstar will be closing out The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9 with her visionary modern style and catchy hits.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Teacher Helps Pregnant Mom Deliver Baby

Loren Carcamo arrived at Kleberg Elementary School ready to pick up her daughter when an unexpected surprise happened-- her water broke. Kleberg's nurse did not have experience in delivering a child, but she knew the perfect person who did. Fifth-grade bilingual teacher, Maria Perez Caraballo, was a doctor in an...
DALLAS, TX
KVUE

'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
92.9 NIN

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Italian Food in Dallas, Texas

We have had the privilege of trying some of the best Italian food the city of Dallas has to offer. From classic Italian dishes to contemporary interpretations, the Dallas dining scene has a lot to offer for fans of Italian cuisine. In this blog, we’ll be sharing with you my top 20 Italian restaurants in Dallas and what makes each of them special.
DALLAS, TX

