Open in App
American Songwriter

A Songwriters Guide to Betting on the Big Game

By American Songwriter,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQJPU_0kjL4atK00

Online sports betting is now available in 17 states. Even songwriters can get in the action by placing bets on musical acts during the national anthem and halftime show.

Bet on The National Anthem

How long will Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem Go?

Of the past six performers, three have gone over the two-minute mark. Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church in 2021 ran 2:16, Gladys Knight in 2019 ran 2:01 and Luke Bryan in 2017 ran 2:04.

However, Mickey Guyton sang the anthem in 2022 and came in at a time of 1:55, while Demi Lovato ran 1:49 minutes long in 2020 and P!nk came in at 1:52 in 2018. Stapleton has a good shot at running over the 2 Minute and 5-second mark, especially if he riffs for a bit on his electric guitar, which he’s known to do, but will he do it for the national anthem?

LengthOdds

OVER 2 Minutes And 5 Seconds-185

UNDER 2 Minutes And 5 Seconds+140

*Odds as of February 7

Do you know how long Chris Stapleton’s version goes? If so, place a $5 bet on the Big Game and get $200 in bonus bets to test your theory.

Get this promo with DraftKings:

  1. Sign up by clicking HERE
  2. Select “Sign Me Up”
  3. Register & Deposit $5
  4. Finally, Place a $5 bet on the Eagles vs. Chiefs and get $200 in bonus bets instantly
  5. Use your bonus bets to place a bet on the National Anthem length

Bet on the Halftime Show

What song will Rihanna sing first?

If we had it our way, Rihanna would kick things off with her Calvin Harris-assisted hit “This Is What You Came For.” On top of being a certified banger, the lyrics are right in tune with the pop star’s highly-anticipated appearance. You are what we came for, Rihanna.

Do you have a wager on what song she is singing first? If so, place a $5 bet on the Big Game and get $200 in bonus bets to test your theory.

Get this promo with DraftKings:

  1. Sign up by clicking HERE
  2. Select “Sign Me Up”
  3. Register & Deposit $5
  4. Finally, Place a $5 bet on the Eagles vs. Chiefs and get $200 in bonus bets instantly
  5. Use your bonus bets to place a bet on Rihanna’s first song.

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
5 Best Moments from ‘Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan’
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
10 Songs Written by Kyle Jacobs
Nashville, TN2 days ago
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Luke Bryan Wrote For Other Artists
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville Music Community Remembers Kyle Jacobs
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Haven Madison Stuns ‘American Idol’ Judges With Original Song in Season 21 Auditions
Clarksville, TN10 hours ago
Jewel’s National Anthem and Outfit Earns Praise; Post Malone Performs Ahead of NBA All-Star Game
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Iam Tongi Hits a Nerve with ‘American Idol’ Audition Dedicated to His Late Father
Seattle, WA5 hours ago
11 Bands to Know From Seattle Part 2
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Report: Kellie Pickler’s Husband, Songwriter Kyle Jacobs Dies at 49
Nashville, TN2 days ago
T-Pain to Cover Black Sabbath, Frank Sinatra on Covers Album
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy