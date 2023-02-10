A Songwriters Guide to Betting on the Big Game

Online sports betting is now available in 17 states. Even songwriters can get in the action by placing bets on musical acts during the national anthem and halftime show.

Bet on The National Anthem

How long will Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem Go?

Of the past six performers, three have gone over the two-minute mark. Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church in 2021 ran 2:16, Gladys Knight in 2019 ran 2:01 and Luke Bryan in 2017 ran 2:04.

However, Mickey Guyton sang the anthem in 2022 and came in at a time of 1:55, while Demi Lovato ran 1:49 minutes long in 2020 and P!nk came in at 1:52 in 2018. Stapleton has a good shot at running over the 2 Minute and 5-second mark, especially if he riffs for a bit on his electric guitar, which he’s known to do, but will he do it for the national anthem?

LengthOdds

OVER 2 Minutes And 5 Seconds-185

UNDER 2 Minutes And 5 Seconds+140

*Odds as of February 7

Do you know how long Chris Stapleton's version goes?

Bet on the Halftime Show

What song will Rihanna sing first?

If we had it our way, Rihanna would kick things off with her Calvin Harris-assisted hit “This Is What You Came For.” On top of being a certified banger, the lyrics are right in tune with the pop star’s highly-anticipated appearance. You are what we came for, Rihanna.

Do you have a wager on what song she is singing first?

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival