Huron-Clinton Metroparks, local orgs partner to offer free swim lessons

By Alisha Dixon,

6 days ago
Huron-Clinton Metroparks has partnered with several local organizations to offer free swim lessons this winter at seven indoor locations throughout metro Detroit.

“Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that,” said Metroparks director, Amy McMillan. “So we’re launching lessons earlier in the year so students have the opportunity to learn before summer even gets here. Our biggest hope is that eventually every single child who lives in southeast Michigan learns how to swim and will be safe in the water for their entire lives.”

Through the partnership, 1,063 students will learn how to be safe in water just ahead of the summer season. Free swim lessons will be offered throughout the summer with even more lessons and locations to be announced in the coming months.

Each summer, Metroparks says more than 25 people drown in Michigan. Providing children with swim lessons is key to decreasing the likelihood of water-related injuries and deaths.

Founded in 2022, the goal of the partnership is to remove barriers to water safety and swim education in order for all children to safely and confidently enjoy pools and Michigan's abundant lakes and rivers. Children will not only learn how to swim through the free lessons, but will also receive equipment.

  • Swim lessons are geared towards children ages 5 to 13, but teens and adults are welcome as well.
  • Participants will learn basic water safety skills and get an introduction to swimming.
  • No prior experience is needed, certified instructors will work with participants at their level with ease and understanding of their comfort in the water.
  • Each lesson is 30-45 minutes and participants should plan to attend all lessons in their registered session.
  • Registered participants will receive a swimsuit, swim cap, goggles, bag, and a towel.

Locations and Partners

  • Highlander Aquatic & Fitness Center – Livingston County
  • Centerline Highschool – Macomb County, in partnership with Macomb Family YMCA
  • Swim in the D at Adams Butzel, Patton and Heilmann Recreation Centers Pools – Detroit, in partnership with City of Detroit Parks and Recreation and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
  • Marcus Garvey Academy – Detroit, in partnership with Aqualyfe Swim School
  • Northwestern High School – Detroit, in partnership with Team Swift Gear

Registration for Livingston County's Highlander Aquatic & Fitness Center is now open with lessons beginning February 21. Registration for other locations will be open soon with lessons beginning in March.

Pre-registration is required. Parents interested in registering their kids for free lessons can register at https://www.metroparks.com/swim-lessons .

