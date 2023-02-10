Open in App
HOLAUSA

Vanessa Hudgens shows off stunning engagement ring: ‘We couldn’t be happier’

By Daniel Neira,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ybpJ_0kjL3bWa00

Vanessa Hudgens is sharing her excitement with her fans and followers! The actress confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker , sharing a sweet photo and showing off her stunning engagement ring.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she wrote on Instagram in a joint post with the MLB player. Vanessa posted a close-up of her perfectly manicured nails, wearing the diamond ring, with a sophisticated emerald cut, sharing the good news amid rumors of their next step in their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lEXe_0kjL3bWa00 Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

The two photos were taken in Paris, France, as the Eiffel Tower can be seen in the background. The pair are smiling and Tucker is hugging Vanessa, while she is showing her ring to the camera. “Ahhh congrats mama!!!!!!,” Lily Collins wrote, while Stella Hudgens commented, “WE LOVE TO SEE IT.”

More friends of the couple took to Instagram to congratulate them including Ashley Benson who wrote, “Love you guys,” Sarah Hyland commenting, “Couldn’t be happier, Right here Look what we’ve got A fairy-tale plot,” and Francia Raisa writing, “Congratulations!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wv6Oc_0kjL3bWa00 Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Vanessa has yet to share more details about her engagement, and while she is known for keeping her personal private, she previously detailed to Drew Barrymore how she became romantically involved with Tucker after a Zoom meditation group call. “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you,’” she said in May 2021.

The athlete also talked about his relationship with Vanessa at the time. “She’s awesome. I love her,” he said, after revealing during a 2021 spring training session that he “got a girlfriend.”

RELATED:

VANESSA HUDGENS SURPRISES FANS WITH LADY GAGA INSPIRED LOOK: BLEACHED HAIR AND BROWS

IS VANESSA HUDGENS CLAIRVOYANT? HOW SHE PREDICTED AUSTIN BUTLER WOULD ONE DAY PLAY ELVIS

VANESSA HUDGENS PUTS HER HEALTH FIRST AND REVEALS IMPORTANT NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
New York City, NY27 days ago
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Freshly Shaved Head During Errand Run
Los Angeles, CA15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy